December 5, 2018

Man stabbed after argument

By Matthew Saari

A Whitehall man was stabbed multiple times in his head after he asked two teenagers to tone down their argument, police said.

Dylan Scoville

Whitehall police were called to a fight in progress at 207 Broadway on Monday, Dec. 3, at 7:40 p.m. On arrival police found two men holding a 19-year-old on the ground.

“Both men reported that the man on the ground stabbed one of the others,” officer Dan Herrmann said.

Police said further investigation revealed that one of the men restraining the teen was a resident at the location. The man reported to police he heard an argument between the 19-year-old, identified as Dylan Scoville, and a 17-year-old, whose name was not released due to his age.

When the man asked the teens to keep it down, Scoville allegedly walked across the street and struck the man in the head “with what he initially thought were brass knuckles at the time,” Herrmann said.

The man sustained several blows in the ensuing scuffle and it wasn’t until a passerby helped subdue Scoville that he became aware he was not being struck with brass knuckles but rather stabbed with a box cutter.

 

