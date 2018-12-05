Museum gifted U.S. Naval flag

By Matthew Saari

Sasquatch may be getting a lot of press lately but Whitehall’s notoriety as being the Birthplace of the U.S. Navy is alive and well.

Whitehall’s heritage director Carol Greenough announced to the town board recently that the Skenesborough Museum is now the proud owner of a flag flown by the USS Enterprise – the U.S. warship, not that of Star Trek infamy.

“It was a flag that flew on the USS Enterprise when it was commissioned,” Greenough said.

But how did the flag of a U.S. warship make its way to Whitehall, one of five towns which claim ownership to the title of Birthplace of the U.S. Navy?

