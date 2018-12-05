December 5, 2018

Obituary: Gerald R. Cook

G erald R. Cook passed away on December 2, 2018 at The Meadows in Rutland, VT.

Born May 18, 1931 in Granville, New York, Gerald was the son of Royal B. and Mary Emma (Gibson) Cook.  He attended elementary and high school in Granville and graduated from Granville High School in 1948.  Gerald then attended Mohawk Valley Technical Institute in Utica, New York and later the University of Buffalo in Buffalo, New York where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering.

Upon graduation, Gerald was employed by the New York State Electrical and Gas Corporation in Binghamton, New York.  In 1960 he moved to Vermont and joined the Central Vermont Public Service Corporation (now Green Mountain Power) and was employed for over 40 years in rate setting. During his tenure with CVPS he was able to travel to Riga, Latvia twice to consult on electrical rate setting.

Gerald enlisted in the military in December 1950 and served 4 years in the United States Air Force during the Korean conflict for which he received both a Good Conduct medal and National Defense Service Medal.  He was a Past Master of Rutland Lodge No. 79 F&AM, former Selectman of the Town of Clarendon, Vermont for a period of 6 years, and for many years was the Treasurer of the CVPS Employee’s Credit Union.  He was a long-time member, and past Senior Deacon, of the Grace Congregational United Church of Christ in Rutland, Vermont.

He is survived by his three children: son Daryl W. Cook of Pownal, VT (Kim, four children and five great grand-children), a daughter Brandi G. Barclay of Rutland, VT (daughters Emma and Alexis), and daughter Shannon C. Matteson of Big Flats, NY (children Grady and Gabriella); and a sister, Claudine, of Latham, NY.

There will be no calling hours.

The memorial service will be held Monday, December 10, 2018 at 1 PM in Grace Congregational United Church of Christ, with the Rev. John C. Weatherhogg, senior minister, officiating. A collation will follow in the Church Parlor.

Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association VT Chapter, 300 Cornerstone Dr., Ste. 130, Williston, VT 05495; or Rutland County Humane Society, 765 Stevens Rd., Pittsford, VT 05763.

Arrangements are by Tossing Funeral Home.

 

 

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
December 5, 2018

Village home found ‘unfit for occupancy’

13 lincoln folo

By Krystle S. Morey   The Lincoln Street residence that was found to be infested with cockroaches, mold, trash and […]

December 5, 2018

Man stabbed after argument

police

By Matthew Saari A Whitehall man was stabbed multiple times in his head after he asked two teenagers to tone […]

December 5, 2018

Grievances spark highway work law reform

Town Board

By Matthew Saari In a bid to assuage constituents, the Whitehall Town Board is rethinking its proposed highway work law. […]

December 5, 2018

Museum gifted U.S. Naval flag

WH flag

By Matthew Saari Sasquatch may be getting a lot of press lately but Whitehall’s notoriety as being the Birthplace of […]

December 5, 2018

Obituary: Gerald R. Cook

Gerald R. Cook passed away on December 2, 2018 at The Meadows in Rutland, VT. Born May 18, 1931 in […]

December 5, 2018

Obituary: Jessica Lee Bullock

Jessica Bullock

Salem-Jessica Lee Bullock, 35, of Salem, passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, December 3, 2018 after a long […]

December 5, 2018

Obituary: Robert (Bob) E. Golden

golden obit good picture

Robert (Bob) E. Golden, 73, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away at home on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Bob […]

November 30, 2018

Obituary: Norman E. Carr Sr.

Norman Carr obit photo

Whitehall-Norman E. Carr Sr., 81, of County Route 9, Whitehall, passed away peacefully at his  home Monday November 26, 2018, […]

November 30, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 11/30/18

lakes_11_30_18.pdf-web.pdf
November 30, 2018

North Country Freepress – 11/30/18

FreePress_11_30_18.pdf-web.pdf
November 29, 2018

518 Wheels – 11/29/18

518 Wheels 11_30_18.pdf-web.pdf
November 28, 2018

Church cuts ties with scouts

scouts cmyk

By Krystle S. Morey Citing new bylaws adopted by the national Boy Scouts of America organization, including the allowance of […]