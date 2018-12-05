December 5, 2018

Obituary: Jessica Lee Bullock

S alem-Jessica Lee Bullock, 35, of Salem, passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, December 3, 2018 after a long battle with cancer.

Jessica was born May 10, 1983 in Glens Falls and attended Granville High School.  She also attended Adirondack Beauty School.

Jessica worked as a waitress for many years particularly at Friendly’s Restaurant in Manchester and the Burger Den Restaurant in Cambridge.  She also worked at Sherman’s Store in West Rupert.

Jessica loved playing horseshoes, camping, hanging out with family and friends and bowling.  She looked forward to shopping on Black Friday every year and Christmas was her favorite holiday.  Jessica had a love for the ocean and white sandy beaches.  She had attended the Salem United Methodist Church.

Jessica was predeceased by her grandmother, Ester Farrar; her grandfathers, Stanley Farrar and George Loveland.

She is survived by her husband, Ed Bullock whom she married August 6, 2011; four children, Castonia Bullock, Alyssa Loveland, Hannah Ingleston and Garrett Bullock all of Salem; her mother, Candy Hurlburt of North Granville; step-father, Robert Boudrieau of North Granville; father, Jeffrey Scott Loveland, Sr. of Granville; sisters, Hope Loveland and her boyfriend Nicholas Petty of Granville, Amanda Boudrieau and her boyfriend Justin Bouleria of Plattsburgh, Nicole Boudrieau and her boyfriend Samuel Baxter Shaye of Troy; brothers, Jeffrey Scott Loveland, Jr. and his girlfriend Roxy Cooper of Poultney, Logan Loveland of Granville, Cordell Loveland of Granville and Dan Boudrieau of Plattsburgh; grandmother, Helen Hurlburt of Middle Granville; grandfather, Dick Caron of Middle Granville; mother-in-law, Connie Eaton of Roanoke, VA; father-in-law, Thomas Bruce of Danby and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 12-2 pm Saturday, December 8, 2018 at the Salem United Methodist Church, 29 West Broadway, Salem.  A funeral service will begin at 2 pm with Rev. Harold Wheat officiating.  Interment will be at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery in Salem.

Memorial contributions in memory of Jessica may be made to the Bullock Family Fund C/O any branch of TD Bank or mailed to P.O. Box 209, Salem, NY  12865.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
December 5, 2018

Village home found ‘unfit for occupancy’

13 lincoln folo

By Krystle S. Morey   The Lincoln Street residence that was found to be infested with cockroaches, mold, trash and […]

December 5, 2018

Man stabbed after argument

police

By Matthew Saari A Whitehall man was stabbed multiple times in his head after he asked two teenagers to tone […]

December 5, 2018

Grievances spark highway work law reform

Town Board

By Matthew Saari In a bid to assuage constituents, the Whitehall Town Board is rethinking its proposed highway work law. […]

December 5, 2018

Museum gifted U.S. Naval flag

WH flag

By Matthew Saari Sasquatch may be getting a lot of press lately but Whitehall’s notoriety as being the Birthplace of […]

December 5, 2018

Obituary: Gerald R. Cook

Gerald R. Cook passed away on December 2, 2018 at The Meadows in Rutland, VT. Born May 18, 1931 in […]

December 5, 2018

Obituary: Jessica Lee Bullock

Jessica Bullock

Salem-Jessica Lee Bullock, 35, of Salem, passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, December 3, 2018 after a long […]

December 5, 2018

Obituary: Robert (Bob) E. Golden

golden obit good picture

Robert (Bob) E. Golden, 73, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away at home on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Bob […]

November 30, 2018

Obituary: Norman E. Carr Sr.

Norman Carr obit photo

Whitehall-Norman E. Carr Sr., 81, of County Route 9, Whitehall, passed away peacefully at his  home Monday November 26, 2018, […]

November 30, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 11/30/18

lakes_11_30_18.pdf-web.pdf
November 30, 2018

North Country Freepress – 11/30/18

FreePress_11_30_18.pdf-web.pdf
November 29, 2018

518 Wheels – 11/29/18

518 Wheels 11_30_18.pdf-web.pdf
November 28, 2018

Church cuts ties with scouts

scouts cmyk

By Krystle S. Morey Citing new bylaws adopted by the national Boy Scouts of America organization, including the allowance of […]