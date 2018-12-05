Obituary: Jessica Lee Bullock

S alem-Jessica Lee Bullock, 35, of Salem, passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, December 3, 2018 after a long battle with cancer.

Jessica was born May 10, 1983 in Glens Falls and attended Granville High School. She also attended Adirondack Beauty School.

Jessica worked as a waitress for many years particularly at Friendly’s Restaurant in Manchester and the Burger Den Restaurant in Cambridge. She also worked at Sherman’s Store in West Rupert.

Jessica loved playing horseshoes, camping, hanging out with family and friends and bowling. She looked forward to shopping on Black Friday every year and Christmas was her favorite holiday. Jessica had a love for the ocean and white sandy beaches. She had attended the Salem United Methodist Church.

Jessica was predeceased by her grandmother, Ester Farrar; her grandfathers, Stanley Farrar and George Loveland.

She is survived by her husband, Ed Bullock whom she married August 6, 2011; four children, Castonia Bullock, Alyssa Loveland, Hannah Ingleston and Garrett Bullock all of Salem; her mother, Candy Hurlburt of North Granville; step-father, Robert Boudrieau of North Granville; father, Jeffrey Scott Loveland, Sr. of Granville; sisters, Hope Loveland and her boyfriend Nicholas Petty of Granville, Amanda Boudrieau and her boyfriend Justin Bouleria of Plattsburgh, Nicole Boudrieau and her boyfriend Samuel Baxter Shaye of Troy; brothers, Jeffrey Scott Loveland, Jr. and his girlfriend Roxy Cooper of Poultney, Logan Loveland of Granville, Cordell Loveland of Granville and Dan Boudrieau of Plattsburgh; grandmother, Helen Hurlburt of Middle Granville; grandfather, Dick Caron of Middle Granville; mother-in-law, Connie Eaton of Roanoke, VA; father-in-law, Thomas Bruce of Danby and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be from 12-2 pm Saturday, December 8, 2018 at the Salem United Methodist Church, 29 West Broadway, Salem. A funeral service will begin at 2 pm with Rev. Harold Wheat officiating. Interment will be at a later date at Holy Cross Cemetery in Salem.

Memorial contributions in memory of Jessica may be made to the Bullock Family Fund C/O any branch of TD Bank or mailed to P.O. Box 209, Salem, NY 12865.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc., Salem.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.