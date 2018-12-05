Obituary: Robert (Bob) E. Golden

R obert ( Bob) E. Golden, 73, of New Bern, North Carolina, passed away at home on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Bob loved his family, his friends, his community and his country. He was active in Rotary (twice a Paul Harris Fellow), his church, Christ Episcopal and in environmental organizations including the Sierra Club and Carolina Nature Conservancy. As a retired English professor, it was only natural that he participated in Carteret Writers Group, Nexus Poets and he led a writing group at New Bern Public Library. He volunteered at RCS and acted as mentor through other religious groups.

Having been a volunteer firefighter in Hebron, New York, he felt comfortable being a volunteer at the New Bern Firemen’s Museum. Bob volunteered to inform voters of current issues and to vote for their convictions. He was always interested in exercise, and was an active member of the local walking group Hooked on Walking, leading some walks and helping with online communication.

Even with all those commitments he found time to take his dog for walks, visit local sites of interest with his wife, visit relatives in Raleigh, North Carolina, and his son in Carrboro, North Carolina. He kept in touch with old friends and visited them when he could. He went to meetings, rallies, poetry readings and even went to collect trash on the beach with the Sierra Club.

Bob was proud of his career as an academic and an administrator. He received his BA in History at the University of Michigan with High Honors (Phi Beta Kappa), and his MA and Ph.D. in English and American Literature both at the University of Rochester. Ever Caring. Ever Learning. Ever Teaching.

Bob retired as an English Professor at Plattsburgh Branch Campus at SUNY Adirondack. At the same time, he was Dean and Assistant to the President also at SUNY Adirondack. At the pinnacle of his profession, he was Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at SUNY Plattsburgh. During his accomplished career, he was Vice President for Academic Affairs at Keene State College, Dean of the College of Arts and Science at Shippensburg University in Shippensburg PA and he went from Assistant to Associate to full Professor in the Language, Literature and Communication Division at Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT).

Publications include poetry and books and articles on effective writing, American literature, higher education administration and micromanagement. His most recent article “Northern Twilight: SUNY and the Decline of the Public Comprehensive College,” Thought and Action, Fall 2013, 45-56, won a Democracy in Higher Education prize from the National Education Association.

Bob is predeceased by his parents, Robert and Marian Golden, and two brothers, Michael and Charles Golden.

Bob is survived by his wife Linda Golden, of New Bern, NC, a son Matthew Golden of Carrboro, North Carolina, two stepchildren, Tobyn Kirkpatrick of Oxford, Wisconsin, and Beth Kirkpatrick of Keene, New Hampshire, three grandchildren, Taylor, Sophia and Christopher, two sisters, Mary Golden and Maureen Golden and one brother, John Golden.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church in New Bern, North Carolina. Burial will be at New Skete Monastery in Cambridge, New York, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Craven County Hospice, 2818 Neuse Blvd, New Bern, NC 28562 or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences can be made to the family on our website. www.cottenfhc.com.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.