Village home found ‘unfit for occupancy’

B y Krystle S. Morey

The Lincoln Street residence that was found to be infested with cockroaches, mold, trash and leaks has been deemed “unfit for human occupancy.”

After remaining mum for several weeks, county officials visited the property Monday, posting a notice at the entrance of each of the three apartments.

“This structure is unsafe and its occupancy has been prohibited by the code enforcement official. It shall be unlawful for any person to enter such structure,” the notice read.

Securing the structure, making the required repairs and removing the hazardous conditions were exceptions to prohibited entrance.

“It’s a good first step,” said Granville Mayor Brian LaRose.

The posting, signed by Washington County Code Enforcement Administrator James Buxton, cited various regulations in which the property was found in violation, including some state and county fire prevention and building codes.

This is only a preview of the story published in the Granville Sentinel. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.