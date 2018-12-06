December 6, 2018

Obituary: Dominic Felix Valastro

W hitehall, NY – Dominic Felix Valastro (Dom), 90 of Whitehall, NY passed away on Sunday, December 2nd at the Slate Valley Nursing Center.   Dominic served in the United States Navy, was a longtime Whitehall Police Officer and retired from the Washington County Sherriff’s Department.  Dominic was an entertainer, loved karaoke, not only did he sing and play several instruments, he was a jokester, the life of the party!  He made friends everywhere he went.  He was loved by everyone and he will be missed by all.

Dominic is predeceased by his parents Felice and Mary (Scialdone) Valastro; brothers Frank, Angelo, Carmel and John; sisters Louise, Anne Jenny and Rose.  His in-laws Romaine and Dorothy (Ballard) Smith.

Dominic is survived by his wife Dorothy Guitar Valastro.  His children Richard Valastro (Machilko) of New Port Richie , FL; daughters Cynthia Terry (Mark) of Whitehall, NY and daughter Donna Williams of Suffolk, VA; step daughters Penny Potvin (William) of Inman, SC, and Lisa McMurray (Dan) of Poultney, VT;  stepsons Jeffrey Parker of Glens Falls, NY and Daniel Guitar (Cody) of Murpheesboro, TN. His grandchildren Lana Van Doren (Jamie), Tina Pio  (Mike), Jeanette Taylor (Mark), Brian Gosselin, Jesse Rehm (Megan), Jenny Anderson (Brad), Jeremy Terry (Shannon), Jason Terry (Leah), Valerie Terry (Jay), Katie Chapman (Andrew); Billy Potvin (Tela), Nicholas Potvin, Kyle Potvin (Chelsea), Kayle McMurray;  and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.  Siblings Joseph Valastro (Shirley), Fred Valastro (Ruth), Peter Valastro (Betty) and Patricia Berardo.

At his request there will be no calling hours.  A spring burial is planned.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Heart Association.  Dominic’s family would like to give thanks to the Slate Valley Nursing Center for all of their hard work love, and kindness while Dominic was a resident there.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

 

