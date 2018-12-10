December 10, 2018

Obituary: Michael Augustus Tuttle

W hitehall/Colorado Springs- Michael Augustus Tuttle, 31 of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away on November 30, 2018 at his home. 

Michael was born on October 1, 1987 in Rutland, Vermont to Cherie Tyrell and Perry Tuttle.

Michael attended Whitehall Schools, receiving his GED in 2006. He then enlisted in the United States Army and served two tours in Iraq, serving with “Delta Company—Dark Knights” receiving many decorations which were; Army Commendation Medal (2nd Award) Army Achievement Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal (2nd Award), National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with Campaign Star (2nd Award), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (2nd award), Combat Action Badge, Driver and Mechanic Badge with Driver Wheeled Vehicles.

Michael was honorably discharged in 2014 with the rank of SPC E04 after serving his country for Six and a half years,

Michael was predeceased by his Grandmothers Rita Tyrell, Margaret Courcelle and Grandfather Wayne Tuttle.

Survivors include his Parents; Cherie Tyrell of Whitehall NY and Perry and Anne Tuttle of Proctor, VT, a son Landon Tuttle, of Colorado Springs whom he cherished.  Sisters; Eleni Tyrell of Plattsburg and Jennifer Barnard of Proctor, VT.  Grandparents Hank Tyrell of Ticonderoga, Joanne and Richard Palmer of Schenectady, and Leonard Courcelle of Rutland, VT, his Fiancé  Katrina Hoffman and her son Nicholas Huges of Colorado Springs, CO

His  aunts and uncles Cindy Ferguson, Connie Ferguson, Lisa Tyrell (Damian), Jamie Harrington (Brad), Junior Ferguson,  Ronald Ferguson (Joann), Donald Ferguson, Darren Tyrell, Cynthia Race (James), Jill Hackett (Robert), Brenda Morse (Stanley)  ,MaryLynn  Lemmo, Elise Bedard, Sue VanWie, Kelly Parker,  Tim Tuttle, David Tuttle, James Tuttle, Mark Courcelle,

His is also survived by his sons mother Dominique Debello of Colorado Springs, CO, and also several cousins.

Michael had many hobbies, he could always making someone laugh.  He liked to go four wheeling, playing the drums, or just hanging out talking with some buddies. He also enjoyed watching The Terminator, Alien movies, and the Sopranos Series when he was younger.

Family and friends may call from 4pm-7pm on Wednesday December 12, 2018 at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc. 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY.  A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall, with the Reverend Rendell Torres officiating.  Burial will follow the Mass at 1:30pm in the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY

The Whitehall American Legion Post 83 will conduct a Veterans Service at 6:45pm on Wednesday.

Pallbearers will be his friends Charles DeGroff, Paul Martindale, Colin Wilbur, Joe Neddo, Richard Hobbs,

and Bruce Gordon.

Memorial contributions may be made in Michael’s name to Whitehall Veterans Memorial Wall, C/O Whitehall American Legion Post 83, 148 Main Street, Whitehall, NY 12887

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

Michael will be deeply missed by many.

 

