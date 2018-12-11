December 11, 2018

Obituary: Barbara Jane Flack

G ranville, NY – Barbara Jane Flack, age 87, passed away Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Slate Valley Center in Granville.

Barbara was born on November 7, 1931 in Granville the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret Roberts.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Barbara loved doing crosswords and reading a good book. She was a great fan of Jim Reeves and Eddy Arnold music.

She was predeceased by her husband Leon Flack, two children Clifford Stewart and Christine Krawczyk, two grandchildren: Clifford Stewart Jr. and Christine Stewart and a son-in-law Steve Krawczyk. Survivors are her two children Brian Flack (Tina) of Fort Lupton, Co and Kimberly DeGroat (LeRoy) of Granville and two stepdaughters Sue Gandrow and her companion Gordon McCoy of Hague, NY and Melinda Holloway (Ira) of Fla. She was blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at 5 PM the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY. Friends may call from 3pm until the time of the service. Burial will be in the spring.

 

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
December 11, 2018

Obituary: Barbara Jane Flack

Flack obit

Granville, NY – Barbara Jane Flack, age 87, passed away Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Slate Valley Center in Granville. […]

December 10, 2018

Obituary: Michael Augustus Tuttle

Michael Tuttle obit photo

Whitehall/Colorado Springs- Michael Augustus Tuttle, 31 of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away on November 30, 2018 at his home.  Michael […]

December 7, 2018

North Country Freepress – 12/07/18

FreePress_12_7_18.pdf-web.pdf
December 7, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 12/07/18

Lakes_12_3_18.pdf-web.pdf
December 6, 2018

Obituary: Dominic Felix Valastro

Dominic Valastro obit photo

Whitehall, NY – Dominic Felix Valastro (Dom), 90 of Whitehall, NY passed away on Sunday, December 2nd at the Slate […]

December 5, 2018

Village home found ‘unfit for occupancy’

13 lincoln folo

By Krystle S. Morey   The Lincoln Street residence that was found to be infested with cockroaches, mold, trash and […]

December 5, 2018

Man stabbed after argument

police

By Matthew Saari A Whitehall man was stabbed multiple times in his head after he asked two teenagers to tone […]

December 5, 2018

Grievances spark highway work law reform

Town Board

By Matthew Saari In a bid to assuage constituents, the Whitehall Town Board is rethinking its proposed highway work law. […]

December 5, 2018

Museum gifted U.S. Naval flag

WH flag

By Matthew Saari Sasquatch may be getting a lot of press lately but Whitehall’s notoriety as being the Birthplace of […]

December 5, 2018

All Saints Hall has been sold

all saints

By Krystle S. Morey All Saints Hall on Morrison Avenue in Granville has been sold. The former Polish place of […]

December 5, 2018

Obituary: Gerald R. Cook

Gerald R. Cook passed away on December 2, 2018 at The Meadows in Rutland, VT. Born May 18, 1931 in […]

December 5, 2018

Obituary: Jessica Lee Bullock

Jessica Bullock

Salem-Jessica Lee Bullock, 35, of Salem, passed away peacefully at her residence on Monday, December 3, 2018 after a long […]