Obituary: Barbara Jane Flack

G ranville, NY – Barbara Jane Flack, age 87, passed away Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Slate Valley Center in Granville.

Barbara was born on November 7, 1931 in Granville the daughter of the late Robert and Margaret Roberts.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Barbara loved doing crosswords and reading a good book. She was a great fan of Jim Reeves and Eddy Arnold music.

She was predeceased by her husband Leon Flack, two children Clifford Stewart and Christine Krawczyk, two grandchildren: Clifford Stewart Jr. and Christine Stewart and a son-in-law Steve Krawczyk. Survivors are her two children Brian Flack (Tina) of Fort Lupton, Co and Kimberly DeGroat (LeRoy) of Granville and two stepdaughters Sue Gandrow and her companion Gordon McCoy of Hague, NY and Melinda Holloway (Ira) of Fla. She was blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at 5 PM the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY. Friends may call from 3pm until the time of the service. Burial will be in the spring.

