Fatal fire inspires safety float

The fire that claimed the life of a North Granville woman this fall has inspired a local fire company to construct a safety float for the Granville Lighted Tractor Parade that starts Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Kim Collins, 57, died of smoke inhalation caused by an Oct. 20 fire in her home. Overloaded power strips and smoke detector placement were blamed for the fatal blaze.

“A big killer in America is having no smoke detectors,” said North Granville Fire Chief Scott McCullen. “It has happened right here many times in our area.” McCullen’s company has battled two fatal fires in the last five years.

“It’s tough for us too,” he said, noting the outcome affects firefighters as it does the family and community.

That’s why McCullen and his company have designed a float to remind parade attendees of the importance of fire safety and prevention; and why it will hand out free smoke detectors to those in need.

“We have to make it a priority,” McCullen said. “The message needs to be passed on to help prevent future incidences and to increase your chances of escaping a fire safely.”

