Horde opens with two road wins

B y Keith Harrington

Granville opened the basketball season in good fashion last week, winning a pair of Adirondack League games on the road. The Golden Horde dominated Warrensburg, 77-18, on Tuesday and defeated Argyle, 70-57, on Friday.

“We played good team defense,” coach Grant Sharrow said. “We are not big but we are athletic and we use that to our advantage.”

In the season opener Granville made short work of Warrensburg, racing out to a 12-2 lead after one quarter and 36-15 at the half.

In the second half the Golden Horde put the defensive clamps on the Burghers, allowing Warrensburg to score three points in the third quarter and none in the fourth.

“We are going to try to control the tempo, win 50/50 balls and pressure teams for 32 minutes,” Sharrow said.

