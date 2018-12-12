Only 122 votes cast for $18.5 million project

By Matthew Saari

The largest building project since Whitehall Central School relocated to Buckley Road garnered little interest from district residents – only 122 turned out to vote Tuesday – but the $18.5 million proposal was approved, 110-12.

When asked how busy the polls had been throughout the day, district clerk Kim Manney said: “It hasn’t been.”.

“I thought it would have been higher,” said Board of Education president Frank Barber. “They must be confident in the decisions we’re making as a district hence the low turnout.”

The project was broken into two segments – Propositions One and Two.

The first allowed voters to approve a $16,592,061 budget-neutral project – meaning it will not increase the tax levy – focusing on absolute essentials such as complete roof replacement of “original, vintage roofs” on both the elementary and high schools; fire alarm enhancements at both buildings; new boilers and heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) infrastructure; window replacements; unit ventilators; high school science rooms; relocation of the elementary main office; and a new high school track and bleachers. Voters OK’d this measure by a margin of 110-12.

