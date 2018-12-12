Residents defend Dresden supervisor; Stipins-Gang demands apology

By Matthew Saari

The Dresden Town Board meeting was proving to be uneventful Monday night, with board members tracking to finish town business in under 20 minutes.

Then came the public comment period.

“Congratulations on surviving your first year,” said Anda Stipins-Gang, wife of former Dresden supervisor George Gang, who applauded supervisor Paul Ferguson for providing the town’s detailed financial information and laying it out for public consumption.

In recent months, Stipins-Gang had been critical of Ferguson for not providing details of the town’s fiduciary status, instead only laying out month-end bank statements.

Although Stipins-Gang began with congratulatory remarks, the tone quickly shifted.

“In regards to what happened at the budget meeting, I have to say I’m still very puzzled about part of it,” she said. “Making a public statement, trying to humiliate my husband, I don’t understand what that was about.”

During Dresden’s public hearing on the proposed 2019 budget last month, Gang pointed out several errors in the budget, which ultimately ended in an argument between Gang, Ferguson and their respective wives.

“I am requesting that the board support this request, that Mr. Ferguson publicly apologize to the entire township…and I would like to see a public and a personal letter of apology to my husband for obtuse and unprofessional behavior,” said Stipins-Gang.

