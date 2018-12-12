Santa visits Whitehall

B y Krystle S. Morey

“It’s coming!”

Children and adults alike cheered and waved as Amtrak train #69 rolled into Whitehall on Sunday.

The door opened and the conductor announced: “I have a very special somebody here to meet you all.”

Santa stepped out onto the platform carrying a bag of gifts and ringing a golden bell.

“Welcome to Whitehall, Santa,” said Jim Lafayette, chairman of the toys program and adjutant of the Whitehall American Legion Post 39.

The crowd then made its way to the Legion where nearly 250 little boys and girls got to sit on Santa’s lap. Some revealed their wishes for scooters, electronics and more, while others hugged the jolly red giant.

Each child received a candy cane and either a blanket, hats and mittens, makeup, play cars and more.

“On Sunday, 249 needy children received toys,” said Lafayette. Last year, 259 children received gifts.

