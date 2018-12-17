Susan Jane Garner, age 54, of Warrensburg, New York, formerly of Whitehall New York, passed away unexpectedly on December 7, 2018 in Glens Falls Hospital after a brief illness while surrounded by family and loved ones in her last days. Born on March 18, 1964 in Texas, she eventually made her way to Missouri, then later on in 2001, she and her children moved to Whitehall, New York, where they lived for 13 years. Susan spent much of her life as a waitress and loved being in the service industry, always telling stories of speaking with customers and making their day with a smile on her face. Other passions included spending time with family and friends, often calling that time and the memories “priceless.” Other than her children, one of her greatest accomplishments in her life was purchasing a home in Warrensburg, New York, having signed the papers in November of 2017. One of her greatest wishes and dreams was to have a home for her children to always come back to and call their own. She was predeceased by her parents, Charles Lee Wynne and Betty Jane Blakeney, and her siblings, Charles Edward, Sandra Lee, and Billy John, who all passed as the result of a car accident in Texas in June of 1973. Additional predeceased family members include William Garner and Georgia Garner of Missouri, ex-parents-in-law whom accepted and loved Susan as their own even after the separation from their son, as well as a dog, Tommy, who always loved her the most. Susan is survived by her daughter, Casey Garner, and son, Cody Garner, both of Warrensburg, her younger sister, Betty Jean Wynne of Illinois, nephews and nieces, family in Texas, and family in Missouri. Special thanks must be extended to Michael Garner (the father of her children) and his wife, Dee Garner, of Whitehall, and friends, Dominique Pope and Donna Knickerbocker of Glens Falls, for being by Casey and Cody’s side and helping in any way they can. Susan also leaves behind her partner of six years, Nicholas Collins, and his daughter, whom she grew to see as her own, Alyssa Collins, both of Glens Falls, and their extended family whom opened their hearts from day one. There will be no calling hours at the request of the family, and a graveside service will be held in Warrensburg Cemetery in the spring; date to be determined and will be announced. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to any charity of your choice, leave a little extra behind for a wonderful server at your next restaurant outing in Susan’s memory, or simply spend as much time with your loved ones as possible and make sure they always know how much you love them. Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.