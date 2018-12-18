W ells, VT – Arthur Peter Siemen passed away on Sunday, December 16, 2018.

He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on March 29, 1933, the son of the late Gerhardt and Mary (Wilhovski) Siemen. He was raised in and attended schools in Ohio and New Jersey.

Art was a proud Army veteran. He served in the 5th Calvary Regiment as a wheeled vehicle mechanic with overseas assignment in Japan in support of the Korean War.

He married the love of his life Constance Gray on June 27, 1959 in Northvale, NJ. They moved to Wells, Vermont where the raised their four children.

Art was very active in the community of Wells. He was a founding member of the Wells Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Modern Woodmen of America. He was a member of the VFW Post 1653 and the American Legion. Art was also a member of the Masonic Lodge of Vermont and the Scottish Rite. He was retired from St. Gobain in Granville, formerly Norton Sealants.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son Arthur Gerhardt Siemen, a brother Harold Siemen and his beloved wife Constance Siemen who passed away on October 19, 2018. Survivors are his three children Theresa Mary Oakman, Linda Ann Knipes (Kenneth) and James Harold Siemen (Fonda Houseworth). Art was blessed with four grandchildren Charles Cole, Christina Cole, Nicole Siemen, and Ian Siemen.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at the Wells Village Cemetery at 10 AM where he will be reunited with Connie. Rev. Joseph Arockiasamy will preside. Military honors will be accorded.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home in Granville, NY.

