Obituary: Marie T. (Kilmer) Charpentier

W hitehall- Marie T. (Kilmer) Charpentier passed away at The Pines at Rutland Center for Nursing

and Rehabilitation on Friday, December 21, 2018. She was born in Whitehall on January 18, 1930, the da

ughter of the late Raymond and Alma (Generous) Kilmer.

Marie graduated from Whitehall high school, class of 1947, she married George P. Charpentier Sr. on

November 8, 1953, and together they began to start a family, having six children.

In her early years she worked at the Jackson Labeling Company in Whitehall, then later working as a baker at the Roma restaurant for many years until her retirement.

Marie enjoyed playing bingo, bowling, caring for her cats and bird and especially spending time with her family. She was a member of the Red Hats, Whitehall American Legion Auxiliary, and the Heartbeat group of Whitehall.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her husband George P, Charpentier Sr., who passed away in 1997, two siblings, Joseph Kilmer and Dawn Kilmer.

Survivors include her six children; Paul F. Charpentier of Danby, VT, Diane M. Moore of Rome, NY, George P. (Boopy) Charpentier Jr., Teresa A. Austin, Joanne M. Sparks, Mary Beth (Beatle) Phillips, all of Whitehall. Twelve grandchildren; Michael, Adam, Julie, Jada, Holly, Heather, Jared, Crystal, Brandon, Allison, Derrick, and Dawn; eleven great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends called at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887 from 4:00-7:00pm on Wednesday December 26, 2018. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00am on Thursday December 27, 2018 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall, with Reverend Joseph Arockiasamy, Pastor of St. Mary’s church in Granville.

A special thanks to the entire staff at the Pines Nursing Home in Rutland, VT., where she was a resident for the past three years. A special thank you to her friend Dawn Zager who became her aide at the nursing home.

Pallbearers will be, Adam Moore, Michael Charpentier, Brandon Sparks, Derrick Juckett, Jared Charpentier, and Chris Casola.

A burial will be held in the spring in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family has suggested that memorial contribution be made to the Skenesborough Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 333, Whitehall, NY 12887.

