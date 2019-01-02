East Bay Road trashed

By Matthew Saari

Whitehall police are assisting an investigation by the state Department of Environmental Conservation of an illegal dumping incident that apparently occurred during the night of Saturday, Dec. 29 or early morning of Sunday, Dec. 30, on Whitehall’s East Bay Road.

Village Department of Public Works foreman happened to be driving by the crime scene at 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

“I come down and see three vehicles and Whitehall PD – I thought it was a motor vehicle accident,” said village Department of Public Works foreman Steve Brock. “I see garbage, vehicle debris, tires left and right…just garbage spread through the road.”

The garbage, which Brock estimated at being “two good-sized truck loads,” included futon mattresses, couch and bed frames, vehicle tires and struts as well as other detritus.

“It was just friggin’ nasty,” Brock said. “What’s wrong with people?”

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.