January 2, 2019

East Bay Road trashed

By Matthew Saari

Whitehall police are assisting an investigation by the state Department of Environmental Conservation of an illegal dumping incident that apparently occurred during the night of Saturday, Dec. 29 or early morning of Sunday, Dec. 30, on Whitehall’s East Bay Road.

Village Department of Public Works foreman happened to be driving by the crime scene at 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

“I come down and see three vehicles and Whitehall PD – I thought it was a motor vehicle accident,” said village Department of Public Works foreman Steve Brock. “I see garbage, vehicle debris, tires left and right…just garbage spread through the road.”

The garbage, which Brock estimated at being “two good-sized truck loads,” included futon mattresses, couch and bed frames, vehicle tires and struts as well as other detritus.

“It was just friggin’ nasty,” Brock said. “What’s wrong with people?”

 

This is only a preview of the story published in the Whitehall Times. To read the full story, pick up a print copy of this week’s paper at the newsstand or read it online here.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Tags: , , , , ,

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
January 2, 2019

Granville loses ‘leader’

Bob Sr

By Krystle S. Morey   “He certainly was a leader, there’s no question about it.” That’s how fellow business leader […]

January 2, 2019

East Bay Road trashed

WH garbage

By Matthew Saari Whitehall police are assisting an investigation by the state Department of Environmental Conservation of an illegal dumping […]

January 2, 2019

McGurl’s pay ranks 10th in county

Granville High School

By Krystle S. Morey   “It is often said the most important role of the Board of Education is to […]

January 2, 2019

Fire calls, accidents keep firemen busy

WVFC accident2

By Matthew Saari It’s been a busy time for the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company, which has been called to numerous […]

December 31, 2018

Obituary: Robert D. Vanderminden Sr.

Bob Sr

Robert D. Vanderminden Sr. Granville NY – Robert Dudley Vanderminden Sr. passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, De […]

December 28, 2018

North Country Freepress – 12/28/18

FreePress_12_28_18.pdf-web.pdf
December 28, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 12/28/18

Lakes_12_28_18.pdf-web.pdf
December 27, 2018

518 Wheels – 12/27/18

518 Wheels 12_28_18.pdf-web.pdf
December 27, 2018

Obituary: Marie T. (Kilmer) Charpentier

Marie Charpentier obit photo

Whitehall- Marie T. (Kilmer) Charpentier passed away at The Pines at Rutland Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation on Friday, December […]

December 21, 2018

North Country Freepress – 12/21/18

FreePress_12_21_18.pdf-web.pdf
December 21, 2018

Lakes Region Freepress – 12/21/18

Lakes_12_21_18.pdf-web.pdf
December 20, 2018

518 Wheels – 12/20/18

518 Wheels 12_21_18.pdf-web.pdf