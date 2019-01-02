January 2, 2019

Fire calls, accidents keep firemen busy

By Matthew Saari

It’s been a busy time for the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company, which has been called to numerous fires and accidents in recent days.

Whitehall firefighters have been called to numerous reported chimney fires, like this one at a County Route 12 home.

“We’ve definitely had an uptick in calls the past couple of weeks,” said deputy chief Jim Brooks.

Since Dec. 19, firemen have been called to 10 reported fires or motor vehicle accidents, either as the primary response agency or as mutual aid.

On Dec. 19 Whitehall firemen were called to a chimney fire at a County Route 12 home and the next day they responded to a motor vehicle accident on County Route 21, followed by another chimney fire at a West Street apartment on Dec. 21.

“The chimney of the residence was in rough condition,” Brooks said, adding that there was no actual fire but rather black smoke from a furnace malfunction.

Because the chimney was in such poor condition, code compliance was advised and the residents of the apartment were told to find other living arrangements until the issue was resolved.

 

