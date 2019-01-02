Granville loses ‘leader’

B y Krystle S. Morey

“He certainly was a leader, there’s no question about it.”

That’s how fellow business leader Beverly Tatko described the late Robert “Bob” Vanderminden.

Vanderminden, the patriarch of Telescope Casual Furniture, passed away peacefully at his home last Thursday. He was 91.

“I was sad to hear it,” Tatko said.

Tatko and Vanderminden’s paths crossed in several avenues – business, community and school functions and the Granville Little League. He was a pillar in the Granville community.

“You would see him everyplace, helping with anything,” Tatko said. “I don’t think anybody didn’t know him.”

Vanderminden’s grandfather started the then-Telescope Cot Bed & Novelty Company in New York City in 1903. In 1932, the company and founding family moved to Granville.

The late Vanderminden took a job in the business’ sawmill yard at age 14 and moved up the ranks. Despite suffering from macular degeneration, which rendered him legally blind in his later years, he wasn’t a stranger to the business he built.

