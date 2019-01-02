January 2, 2019

McGurl’s pay ranks 10th in county

B y Krystle S. Morey

 

“It is often said the most important role of the Board of Education is to hire its superintendent.”

Granville superintendent Tom McGurl

So wrote William L. Sharp and James K. Walter in their book “The School Superintendent: The Profession and the Person.”

With job duties that include supervising a school district’s academics, oversight of district buildings and grounds and the safety and security of resident children and managing a budget more often than not in the millions of dollars, Sharp and Walter’s statement seems extremely poignant.

Because of their myriad vital responsibilities, it’s not unusual to see the title superintendent attached to a six-figure salary.

Newyorkupstate.com published recently a report detailing what school superintendents make by county, highlighting the top three earners in each.

Granville’s Tom McGurl did not make the top-three list. The second-year superintendent ranked 10th out of 11 schools in the Washington County, earning $129,612.

 

