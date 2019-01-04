Obituary: Joseph William Daniele

J oseph Wil liam Daniele, age 91, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on December 28, 2018, at his home on Lake Bomoseen in Castleton, Vermont. He was born April 3, 1927 in Springfield, Massachusetts, to Joseph and Jane (Dynan) Daniele. He spent his youth in the Chicopee and Springfield areas until the family moved to Wilbraham, MA. During the early years of World War II, he attended Springfield Trade School and worked afternoons at the Springfield Armory. At the tender age of 17, he joined the U.S. Navy where he proudly served as a Fireman First Class aboard Destroyer Escort 577, Alexander J. Luke in the North Atlantic and European Theaters. After the war, he returned to Wilbraham and completed high school. He was a charter member of the American Legion post of Wilbraham and a member of VFW Post 7991 of Dunnellon, FL. Joseph worked with his father after graduation, at the family business, Daniele Overhead Doors, as well as building homes throughout Wilbraham and East Longmeadow, MA. With the support of his wife, Joseph would later earn a Bachelors of Arts Degree from American International College, a Masters of Education at Westfield State College and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Study from Springfield College. He taught Industrial Arts at Ludlow High School in Ludlow, Massachusetts for over 25 years and worked summers remodeling area homes. In addition to teaching, Mr. Daniele loved the written word, both reading and writing. Following his introduction to colonial home furnishings by his wife, he authored six books, on Early American metallurgy, furnishings, miniatures, and clocks. Joseph was proud to be listed in Contemporary American Authors and English-Speaking Authors (UK). He went on to become a woodworking editor for Early American Life Magazine and some of his miniature pieces have been accepted by the Shelburne Museum in Vermont. He met his beloved wife, Jean (Hegarty) Daniele, in 1947, at a softball game and they became engaged just one week later. On July 31, 1948, they entered into a loving marriage which lasted 67 years. They raised three daughters in the home they built together, the Massasick House in East Longmeadow, MA. After retiring, the couple divided their time between their homes on Lake Bomoseen and at the Rainbow Springs Country Club, Dunnellon, Florida. An avid golfer, Joseph loved a good round on the links with his wife, friends and grandsons. His hobbies included cooking, wood carving, reading and volunteering with Meals on Wheels and at the Senior Centers near his homes. His grandchildren fondly remember waterskiing, tubing, and boating at the lake on hot summer days followed by poker games in the evenings. Joseph was an excellent cook and well known for his spaghetti sauce and roasted pork Christmas dinners which were shared with family and friends. Joseph was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Jean, his brothers Thomas and James, daughter Lanore, granddaughters Meghan Durling and Ashleigh Kida Dunton. He is survived by his brothers, Robert Daniele of Wilbraham, Donald Daniele of East Longmeadow; his daughter and caregiver, Daria Durling of Castleton, Vermont, daughter, Sharon Kida of Stafford Springs, Connecticut; grandsons, Matthew Deshais and Michael Deshais, both of Ludlow, Vermont, granddaughter, Bozena Kida Oliver of Kansas City, Missouri and two great-grandchildren, Molly Durling of Castleton, Vermont and Wyatt Oliver of Kansas City, Missouri. Joseph wrote a special note of gratitude to the following people; his devoted daughter, Daria who sacrificed much to provide his care, her children, Mike, Matt and Molly, who helped in so many ways, Rutland Area Visiting Nurse and Hospice, and his dear friends, Michael Bruce, Dennis Fortier, and Gladys Sharp for their attentive care during his final months of declining health. It takes a village and these people allowed him to remain at home, in his favorite chair, until his final breath. In respect to his request, there will be no memorial service in Castleton, Vermont. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Hampden, Massachusetts in the spring. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are being provided by Hafey Funeral Home in Springfield, Massachusetts. In lieu of flowers, and in accordance with his devotion to the Holy Mother, donations may be made to the Dominican Monastery of the Mother of God, 1430 Riverdale Street, West Springfield, Massachusetts 01089. www.hafeyfuneralservice.com

Comments

comments