Obituary: Mary B. Liebig

Granville, NY – Mary Euphemia Braymer Liebig, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Glens Falls Hospital on Wednesday, January 2, 2019.

Mary was born in Andes, New York on December 22, 1930, the daughter of the late Albert and Gladys (Sherman) Braymer, Sr.

Mary loved being a homemaker and raising her six children. She had many talents. She was an excellent seamstress and sewed clothes for her children. She sewed a wedding dress for her daughter Sandra and made bridesmaids gowns for her daughters. She enjoyed reading and belonged to the North Hebron Book Club that was started by her grandmother Euphemia Braymer in 1909. She was very proud of that. Mary was the member of the Garden club and loved to make wildflowers arrangements. She was a member of the Home Bureau where she learned how and then taught to make yeast rolls. Most of all, Mary loved spending time with her family which gave her immense joy.

Mary was a member of the South Granville Congregational Church.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband George H. Liebig and daughter Sandra Frazier. She was also predeceased by four brothers, Donald, Leonard, William and Robert. Survivors are her brother Albert Braymer Jr. and his wife Pearl, and her children: David of Troy, NY, Susan Burnette (Terry) of Tennessee, Gregory (Deborah) of Granville, Sylvia Ovitt (Steven) of Wevertown, NY and Kathryn Meyers (Francis) of Schenectady. She was blessed with 11 grandchildren: Crystal, Jackelyn, Gregory, Jacob, Samantha, Stephanie, Shannon, Emma, Ruth, Rachel, and Nathan and 2 great grandchildren Thomas and Michael, as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, January 4, 2019 at 6 pm at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY. Friends may call from 4pm until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mettowee Valley Ecumenical Food Pantry, in Mary’s memory.

