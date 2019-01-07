Obituary: Charles N. Ayers

G ranvi lle – Charles N. Ayers, 72, passed away on December 31, 2018, surrounded by his family.

Born March 29, 1946 in Granville, New York he was the son of Walter & Emma (Crouch) Ayers. He grew up in Rupert, VT and attended school at Washington Academy in Salem, NY. He married his wife Norma in 1963.

Charles was an entrepreneur. He purchased Hooper Insulation in 1975 which he owned and operated for 35 years. He had several other businesses: delivering sawdust to local farmers; managing Granville Lumber, farming on Taylor Hill: converting his land on Aiken Lane to a driving range which eventually became Mettowee Par 3 Golf Course. With all of this he created employment for many and created lasting relationships. Charles was fair, hardworking, and never quit. His goals were always to provide the best for his family and took great pride in his home. His children remember the yearly vacations in Maine, a place he and Norma fell in love with.

In retirement Charles would be seen driving around in his white Dodge with “Hooper Insulation” on the side, having coffee at Scotties, getting his lunch at Chapmans and at the golf course keeping an eye on things. He enjoyed life.

He is predeceased by his parents Walter & Emma Ayers, his wife Norma of 52 years, brothers Walter & Thomas, and sister Dorothy.

Charles is survived by his children Tina (Keith) Beattie, Tammy (Jeff) Rescott and Matthew (Sonja) Ayers all of Granville. Grandchildren, Judson Cody, Kaylee Rescott, Ryan (Neysa) Rescott, Jared Beattie, Matthew and Gunner Ayers. Great grandchildren, Evan, Conner, Cole, Jayla, Kaleb and Gabriel. He is also survived by his sister Susan (Thomas) Quiggle of Granville, sister-in law, Betty Ayers of Plattsburg, NY, sister-in law, Betty Bates of Whitehall, NY, sister-in-law Lora Ricketts of East Berne, NY, and nieces and nephews

A memorial service will be held on January 12th at 3:00 pm at Robert M King Funeral Home, Church Street Granville, NY with the Rev. Jerry McKinney presiding. Friends may call from 2pm until the time of the service.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the team at Fort Hudson Rehabilitation; their care and compassion will forever be appreciated.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations are made in Charles’ name to the Granville Rescue Squad, POB 153, Granville, NY 12832.

