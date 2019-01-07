January 7, 2019

Obituary: Charlotte V. Lewis

C harlotte V. Lewis, 92, of Tinmouth, VT, passed away on Jan 2nd at the RRMC following hip surgery.

She was born on Feb. 10, 1926 in Dorset, VT, the daughter of the late Thomas and Cassie (Hazelton) Beebe.

She married Theodore Lewis Sr., of Danby, VT in 1951. She retired from Tambrands in Rutland, where she worked for many years as a supervisor.

Charlotte was a member of the women of the Moose, American Legion Auxiliary and the Order of the Eastern Star.

She spent her summers on Tinmouth Pond. She loved music, puzzles, and collecting antiques.

Charlotte would host Monday morning breakfasts at the lake where friends would play music and enjoy homemade desserts.

She was always on the go, and would often be found at the Otter Creek Campgrounds listening to music and tapping her feet.

She liked spending time with family and friends, the more the merrier! She was famous for her homemade doughnuts and her fried bread dough.

Charlotte is survived by her daughters Connie Edmunds and her husband Jamie of Tinmouth VT, Glenda Zimmer and her partner Bob Turgeon of N. Clarendon,VT, Nancy Jones and her husband Gary of N. Clarendon, VT and her son Ted Lewis and his wife Julie of Shelburne, VT.

Charlotte is also survived by her grandchildren Jamie Edmunds, Kathryn, Emily and Abigail Zimmer, and Sara and Sam Lewis and her great grandchildren Olivia and Christopher Peer, Brock and Chase Buffum, Aiden Zimmer and Aniston Hepburn.

She is also survived by her sister Virginia Beattie of Hebron,NY as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by Theodore Sr. in 2006, a son in law Steven Zimmer in 2018, her siblings Willis (Pic) Beebe, Jenny Beebe, Ada Beebe Reynolds, Glenn Beebe, Cassie Beebe Desjardins, Lynn Beebe Hoisington, Victor Beebe, Thomas Beebe, Patricia Beebe and Ester Beebe.

There are no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held this summer.

Comments

comments

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
January 7, 2019

Obituary: Daniel J. Wescott

Dan Wescott obit photo

Granville, NY – Daniel Joseph Wescott, passed away on January 4, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut. Dan […]

January 7, 2019

Obituary: Charlotte V. Lewis

Charlotte Lewis obit photo

Charlotte V. Lewis, 92, of Tinmouth, VT, passed away on Jan 2nd at the RRMC following hip surgery. She was […]

January 7, 2019

Obituary: Charles N. Ayers

Charles N. Ayers obit photo

Granville – Charles N. Ayers, 72, passed away on December 31, 2018, surrounded by his family. Born March 29, 1946 […]

January 4, 2019

Obituary: Joseph William Daniele

Joseph Daniele obit photo

Joseph William Daniele, age 91, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on December 28, 2018, at his home on […]

January 4, 2019

North Country Freepress – 01/04/19

FreePress_1_4_18.pdf-web.pdf
January 4, 2019

Obituary: Mary B. Liebig

Liebig obit photo

Mary B. Liebig Granville, NY – Mary Euphemia Braymer Liebig, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Glens […]

January 3, 2019

518 Wheels – 01/03/19

518 Wheels 1_4_18.pdf-web.pdf
January 2, 2019

Granville loses ‘leader’

Bob Sr

By Krystle S. Morey   “He certainly was a leader, there’s no question about it.” That’s how fellow business leader […]

January 2, 2019

East Bay Road trashed

WH garbage

By Matthew Saari Whitehall police are assisting an investigation by the state Department of Environmental Conservation of an illegal dumping […]

January 2, 2019

McGurl’s pay ranks 10th in county

Granville High School

By Krystle S. Morey   “It is often said the most important role of the Board of Education is to […]

January 2, 2019

Fire calls, accidents keep firemen busy

WVFC accident2

By Matthew Saari It’s been a busy time for the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company, which has been called to numerous […]

January 2, 2019

A look back at 2018…

cover image

By Matt Saari & Krystle S. Morey   Despite being small, rural communities in upstate New York, Whitehall and Granville […]