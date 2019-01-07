Obituary: Charlotte V. Lewis

C harlotte V. Lewis, 92, of Tinmouth, VT, passed away on Jan 2nd at the RRMC following hip surgery.

She was born on Feb. 10, 1926 in Dorset, VT, the daughter of the late Thomas and Cassie (Hazelton) Beebe.

She married Theodore Lewis Sr., of Danby, VT in 1951. She retired from Tambrands in Rutland, where she worked for many years as a supervisor.

Charlotte was a member of the women of the Moose, American Legion Auxiliary and the Order of the Eastern Star.

She spent her summers on Tinmouth Pond. She loved music, puzzles, and collecting antiques.

Charlotte would host Monday morning breakfasts at the lake where friends would play music and enjoy homemade desserts.

She was always on the go, and would often be found at the Otter Creek Campgrounds listening to music and tapping her feet.

She liked spending time with family and friends, the more the merrier! She was famous for her homemade doughnuts and her fried bread dough.

Charlotte is survived by her daughters Connie Edmunds and her husband Jamie of Tinmouth VT, Glenda Zimmer and her partner Bob Turgeon of N. Clarendon,VT, Nancy Jones and her husband Gary of N. Clarendon, VT and her son Ted Lewis and his wife Julie of Shelburne, VT.

Charlotte is also survived by her grandchildren Jamie Edmunds, Kathryn, Emily and Abigail Zimmer, and Sara and Sam Lewis and her great grandchildren Olivia and Christopher Peer, Brock and Chase Buffum, Aiden Zimmer and Aniston Hepburn.

She is also survived by her sister Virginia Beattie of Hebron,NY as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by Theodore Sr. in 2006, a son in law Steven Zimmer in 2018, her siblings Willis (Pic) Beebe, Jenny Beebe, Ada Beebe Reynolds, Glenn Beebe, Cassie Beebe Desjardins, Lynn Beebe Hoisington, Victor Beebe, Thomas Beebe, Patricia Beebe and Ester Beebe.

There are no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held this summer.

