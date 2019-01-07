Obituary: Daniel J. Wescott

G ranville, NY – D aniel Joseph Wescott, passed away on January 4, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut.

Dan was born on June 6, 1952 in Glens Falls, NY the son of Martin and Harriet (Boulette) Wescott.

He was a 1970 graduate of Salem Washington Academy and a 1973 graduate of Adirondack Community College with an Associates Degree in Business.

Dan worked for St. Gobain Corporation and retired in 2005. He also worked part time as a Washington County Sheriff Deputy for many years.

He was active in the community of Granville for his entire adult life, in one capacity or another. He was a past member of the Henry Hose Fire Department and a past member of the Village of Granville Zoning Board.

Dan was actively involved in sports, both as a coach and a referee. He coached Granville Little League from 1984-1995. He coached JV Volleyball and JV Basketball at Granville High School. Dan was a referee for girls’ basketball and softball for several years and a football referee. He was an announcer for the Federation Tournament and Sectional Tournaments at the Glens Falls Civic Center for several years. Dan was a Girl Scout Product Sales Chair for Service Unit 309 for 5 years.

He enjoyed spending his summers at his RV at Salem Farms Campground in Connecticut. He loved putting up Halloween and Christmas displays at his home. Legos were a favorite pastime but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family. He was an avid Red Sox fan and had the pleasure of seeing them win the pennant in 2018.

Dan was predeceased by his father Martin Wescott. Left to cherish his memory are his mother and his beloved wife of 45 years, Diane (Blake) Wescott. He is survived by his children: daughter Lisa Lipp (Michael) of Branford, CT and Kyle Wescott (Michele) of Hudson, MA. Dan was blessed with three grandchildren Ryan, Nathan and Katelyn Lipp. He is survived by his siblings: Leonard and special friend Ann MacAfer of Clifton Park, Richard and special friend Cheryl Bennett of Salem, Ronald (Ann) of Stockbridge, VT, Norene Russo (Fred) of Salem and Linda (Robert) Toerner of Seabrook TX, sisters-in-law Denise VanDerwarker (Ron) of Clovis, NM, Lori Blake and special friend Ed Bassett of Andover, MA as well as several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 12, 2019 at Noon at the United Church of Granville on Church St. of which Dan was a faithful member. Friends may call from 11 AM until the time of the service.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dan’s memory to the United Church of Granville, PO Box 117, Granville, NY 12832.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

