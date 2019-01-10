518 Wheels – 01/10/19

comments
Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.
Granville, NY – Daniel Joseph Wescott, passed away on January 4, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut. Dan […]
Charlotte V. Lewis, 92, of Tinmouth, VT, passed away on Jan 2nd at the RRMC following hip surgery. She was […]
Granville – Charles N. Ayers, 72, passed away on December 31, 2018, surrounded by his family. Born March 29, 1946 […]
Mary B. Liebig Granville, NY – Mary Euphemia Braymer Liebig, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Glens […]
By Krystle S. Morey “He certainly was a leader, there’s no question about it.” That’s how fellow business leader […]
By Matthew Saari Whitehall police are assisting an investigation by the state Department of Environmental Conservation of an illegal dumping […]
By Krystle S. Morey “It is often said the most important role of the Board of Education is to […]
By Matthew Saari It’s been a busy time for the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company, which has been called to numerous […]