January 10, 2019

518 Wheels – 01/10/19

Comments

comments

January 7, 2019

Obituary: Daniel J. Wescott

Granville, NY – Daniel Joseph Wescott, passed away on January 4, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital in Connecticut. Dan […]

January 7, 2019

Obituary: Charlotte V. Lewis

Charlotte V. Lewis, 92, of Tinmouth, VT, passed away on Jan 2nd at the RRMC following hip surgery. She was […]

January 7, 2019

Obituary: Charles N. Ayers

Granville – Charles N. Ayers, 72, passed away on December 31, 2018, surrounded by his family. Born March 29, 1946 […]

January 4, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 01/04/19

January 4, 2019

North Country Freepress – 01/04/19

January 4, 2019

Obituary: Mary B. Liebig

Mary B. Liebig Granville, NY – Mary Euphemia Braymer Liebig, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Glens […]

January 3, 2019

518 Wheels – 01/03/19

January 2, 2019

Granville loses ‘leader’

By Krystle S. Morey   “He certainly was a leader, there’s no question about it.” That’s how fellow business leader […]

January 2, 2019

East Bay Road trashed

By Matthew Saari Whitehall police are assisting an investigation by the state Department of Environmental Conservation of an illegal dumping […]

January 2, 2019

McGurl’s pay ranks 10th in county

By Krystle S. Morey   “It is often said the most important role of the Board of Education is to […]

January 2, 2019

Fire calls, accidents keep firemen busy

By Matthew Saari It’s been a busy time for the Whitehall Volunteer Fire Company, which has been called to numerous […]