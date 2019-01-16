Obituary: Barbara Fabian

North Granville, NY – Barbara Fabian, age 71, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully in her sleep on January 13, 2019.

She was born on August 8, 1947 in Granville the daughter of the late Willard and Nellie (Enfield) Tyler.

Barbara graduated from Hartford High School and Troy Beauty School. She opened her beauty salon in North Granville and made the world a more beautiful place with her friendly and professional services throughout the years. She made her customers all feel like her friends… perhaps because they were.

She was always the “life of the party”. If Barbara was a part of a gathering, lots of laughs and a great time was a guarantee. Although her address has changed to heaven, she will never be forgotten by anyone that was fortunate enough to have known her.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by a daughter Tasha Valeta and her brothers Edward and Milton Tyler. Left to cherish her memories is Ludrick E. Fabian, Jr, her husband of 48 wonderful years, her daughter Tonya Kistner (Kenneth) and son Ludrick E Fabian III (Allison). Barbara was blessed with five grandchildren: Eli, Malachi, Emily, Elayna and Kaiya. She is also survived by her siblings Glenna Ort (partner Timothy Hendricks LM), Irene Pauquette (Andy) and Kay Francy and her sisters-in-law Kathy and Jane, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins, in addition to her loving Godchild Janel Kingsley.

Friends may call on Saturday, January 19, 2019 from 10 AM to noon at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

