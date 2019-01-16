Obituary: Sharon L Randazzo

G ranville, NY – Sharon L. Randazzo passed away on January 10, 2019 at her home, following a long illness.

Sharon was born on April 28, 1943 in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, the daughter of Albert and Ruth Bradshaw.

She treasured trips to local casinos to play half-penny slots. She enjoyed trips to the shooting range to fire her handgun. Sharon was noted for stopping at every garage sale she crossed paths with looking for treasures. When at home she spent time watching romance and mystery shows on television. She was a gregarious woman, always smiling and laughing, witty in repartee and always cheeky.

She was predeceased in 2014 by her second husband Anthony Randazzo, whom she married in 1983. She is survived by her first husband, Harland Zeno, and by her six children and three of her four brothers.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Middle Granville, NY.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY 12832. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.

