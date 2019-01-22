January 22, 2019

Obituary: Peter L. Ehntholt Jr.

P eter L. Ehntholt Jr.

On Jan. 16, 2019, after a really happy day, Peter L. Ehntholt Jr. left this world unexpectedly, quickly and without pain. He was the first born son of Peter L. Ehntholt Sr. and Hazel (Hoyt) Ehntholt.

Pete chose and lived a simple life. His greatest joys came from spending time and adventures with his family. He was a third generation child-of-the-outdoors; spent his youth hunting and fishing with his dad and brother, and then with his own children. His walls were covered with Whitetail trophies and each had its own story. Pete had a colorful, charismatic personality that was bigger than life. His quick smile was disarming. He always had a joke to share; was always willing to help a stranger. He wasn’t afraid to stand his ground or voice an opinion, and yet was a kind and humble man. He knew everyone, but those that he counted as true friends had the privilege of knowing him his sincere warmth and wit. Pete’s love for Stewart’s coffee was legendary and he made many friends and acquaintances by frequenting shops throughout the area. His was a life well lived, and he will truly be missed by all.

While Pete was predeceased by his father and best friend Peter, he is survived by his beloved mother Hazel (Truthville, New York); his children Nancy Weber (and Matt, Parachute, Colorado) Peter III (Granville, New York) Daniel (and Megan, Salem, New York) Zachary Clippinger (Granville, New York) Jacob Clippinger (Salem, New York) Brian (Granville, New York) Brandon (Granville, New York) and his grandchildren; Dehlyla, Mystin, Cynthia, Patrick, Aleah, Daniel Jr, Brodie, Bryce, Kane, Blake, Brantley, Eli, Micah, and Mason; his brothers Ronald (and Sherry, Granville, New York John (Granville, New York) his sisters, Gail West (Fort Ann, New York) Connie Taylor (Middle Granville, New York) Karen Noble (and John, Hampton, New York) and Patti Baptie (Truthville, New York)

Calling hours will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 27 at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, located at 23 Church St. in Granville, New York. Immediately following the calling hours, there will be a gathering to celebrate Pete’s life at the Masonic Temple on North Street in Granville. Bring a dish to share along with memories and stories of Pete.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
January 22, 2019

Obituary: Peter L. Ehntholt Jr.

pete ehntholt obit photo

Peter L. Ehntholt Jr. On Jan. 16, 2019, after a really happy day, Peter L. Ehntholt Jr. left this world […]

January 22, 2019

Obituary: Ralph Holmes

Hebron, NY – Ralph Holmes, 75, of West Hebron, NY, passed away on Sunday, January 13th, 2019. A service will […]

January 18, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 01/18/19

Lakes_1_18_19.pdf-web.pdf
January 18, 2019

North Country Freepress – 01/19/19

FreePress_1-18_19.pdf-web.pdf
January 17, 2019

Obituary: Richard R Plude Sr

Richard R. Plude Sr., 81, of Champlain Avenue in Whitehall, went into the arms of the Lord on Sunday evening, […]

January 17, 2019

Obituary: Darrell “Pete” Moffit

Darrell 'Pete' Moffit

Wells, Vermont – Darrell “Pete” Moffit, age 91, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2019 at Rutland Regional Medical Center. […]

January 17, 2019

518 Wheels – 01/17/19

518 Wheels 1-18_19.pdf-web.pdf
January 16, 2019

Obituary: Sharon L Randazzo

Granville, NY – Sharon L. Randazzo passed away on January 10, 2019 at her home, following a long illness. Sharon […]

January 16, 2019

Obituary: Barbara Fabian

Barbara Fabian

North Granville, NY – Barbara Fabian, age 71, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully in her sleep on January 13, 2019. […]

January 11, 2019

North Country Freepress – 01/11/19

FreePress_1_11_19.pdf-web.pdf
January 11, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 01/11/19

Lakes_1_11_19.pdf-web.pdf
January 10, 2019

518 Wheels – 01/10/19

518 Wheels 1_11_19.pdf-web.pdf