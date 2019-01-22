Obituary: Peter L. Ehntholt Jr.

P eter L. Ehntholt Jr.

On Jan. 16, 2019, after a really happy day, Peter L. Ehntholt Jr. left this world unexpectedly, quickly and without pain. He wa s the first born son of Peter L. Ehntholt Sr. and Hazel (Hoyt) Ehntholt.

Pete chose and lived a simple life. His greatest joys came from spending time and adventures with his family. He was a third generation child-of-the-outdoors; spent his youth hunting and fishing with his dad and brother, and then with his own children. His walls were covered with Whitetail trophies and each had its own story. Pete had a colorful, charismatic personality that was bigger than life. His quick smile was disarming. He always had a joke to share; was always willing to help a stranger. He wasn’t afraid to stand his ground or voice an opinion, and yet was a kind and humble man. He knew everyone, but those that he counted as true friends had the privilege of knowing him his sincere warmth and wit. Pete’s love for Stewart’s coffee was legendary and he made many friends and acquaintances by frequenting shops throughout the area. His was a life well lived, and he will truly be missed by all.

While Pete was predeceased by his father and best friend Peter, he is survived by his beloved mother Hazel (Truthville, New York); his children Nancy Weber (and Matt, Parachute, Colorado) Peter III (Granville, New York) Daniel (and Megan, Salem, New York) Zachary Clippinger (Granville, New York) Jacob Clippinger (Salem, New York) Brian (Granville, New York) Brandon (Granville, New York) and his grandchildren; Dehlyla, Mystin, Cynthia, Patrick, Aleah, Daniel Jr, Brodie, Bryce, Kane, Blake, Brantley, Eli, Micah, and Mason; his brothers Ronald (and Sherry, Granville, New York John (Granville, New York) his sisters, Gail West (Fort Ann, New York) Connie Taylor (Middle Granville, New York) Karen Noble (and John, Hampton, New York) and Patti Baptie (Truthville, New York)

Calling hours will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 27 at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, located at 23 Church St. in Granville, New York. Immediately following the calling hours, there will be a gathering to celebrate Pete’s life at the Masonic Temple on North Street in Granville. Bring a dish to share along with memories and stories of Pete.

