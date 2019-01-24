Floating phenomenon: Mettawee River currents create ‘ice disk’

B y Krystle S. Morey

Is it aliens? Hooligans? Nope, just science.

Several Granville residents were mystified by a floating ice disk that appeared recently in the Mettowee River.

“At first I thought someone was crazy enough to go out there with a snow machine – doing doughnuts,” said Gregory Fleming, trying to explain how the frozen round got there. But there were no tracks on the riverbank. The only other elucidation, he thought, was “aliens.”

“It’s a perfect 360. I’ve never seen anything like it before,” he said.

The ice disk, nearly 25 feet in diameter, formed and remains floating in the river near the Slate Valley Museum.

