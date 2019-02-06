Obituary: Linda A. Angiolillo

Granville – Linda A. Angiolillo, 71, of Granville, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 following a brief illness after being diagnosed with metastatic lung cancer.

She was born on October 8, 1947 in Granville, N.Y. the daughter of Harold Bruce and Margaret (Edwards) Bruce, Kehoe.

She graduated from Granville High School, Class of 1966. She attended Southern Adirondack BOCES obtaining her licensed practical nursing degree in 1983. After graduating, she was employed for the Glens Falls Hospital for 3 years. Linda was employed for the Gordon M. Thomas Family Practice for 17 years. She was employed for Indian River Adult Home in Granville for many years as a case manager and ended her career as a nurse at Indian River Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (currently Granville Center) in Granville.

She was a communicant and former lector of St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church in Granville.

Linda was an avid bowler at one time and a member of the Glens Falls 600 Club. She was previously a board member of the Haynes House of Hope in Granville and instrumental in forming the annual coin drop for the organization.

Linda was united in marriage to her husband, Michael G. Angiolillo on September 8, 1979 by Hon. Robert M. King, Town Justice of Granville behind his funeral home under the weeping willow tree which caused many jokes in the family throughout the years.

In October of 1987, she and her husband purchased the Frandino Funeral Home in Whitehall and currently operates under the name of the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home.

She enlisted in the United States Navel Reserve in 1986 where she was honored as “Sailor of the Month and Sailor of the Year for the Glens Falls Navel Reserve Center. She was always proud that she was activated to active duty and served during “Desert Storm”. She was a member of the American Legion Post #81 of Whitehall.

Linda was a member of Slate Valley Chapter #122, Order of the Eastern Star in Granville where she served as Worthy Matron several times. She was appointed as Associate Grand Marshal in 1993 and elected as a Commissioner of Appeals from 1995-96 for the Grand Chapter. She was then elected to the Grand Chapter Line in 1997 and Elected as Grand Matron of the Grand Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star of the State of New York in 2001. Following her term as Grand Matron, she was elected as a Trustee for the Grand Chapter for 6 years. She served as the Chairperson for the O.E.S. Nursing Scholarship Committee for several years.

She is predeceased by her father, Harold Bruce and his wife Ruth, and her mother Margaret Kehoe and her husband Edward.

Survivors include her loving husband, Michael G. Angiolillo, her three daughters, LeaAnn Stanley of Cohoes, N.Y., Tracey Coley and her husband Joey of East Windsor, Ct. and Stacey S. Fifield of Wells, Vt. her 7 grandchildren, Erin Rathbun, Scott Myer, Nolan and Hannah Stanley, Colt and Olivia Ballard, Brandon Coley, her two great-grandchildren, Vivienne Ray and Cora Myer. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Dennison and her husband David, her three brothers, Michael, Gregory and Jeffrey Bruce, her two son-in-laws, Keith Stanley and William Ballard, two brothers-in-law, John and Frank Angiolillo, her nieces and nephews, Tami and Kirk Dennison, Frank and Jennifer Angiolillo and Tiffany Towne, several cousins and her very special friend Hilda Viger and her family.

Friends may call on the family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church Street, Granville and from 10:00am until the time of the services at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church on Saturday February 9. There will be an Order of the Eastern Star Memorial Service at 3:45pm at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, Bulkley Ave., Granville with Rev Joseph Arockiasamy and Rev. Jerry McKinney officiating. The members of the American Legion will provide military honors immediately following the mass at the church.

Following the services, there will be a reception at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Park Ave. in Granville.

It is requested that memorial contributions take the form of donations in Linda’s memory to Slate Valley Masonic Center, C/O Mrs. Lois Warner, 2 Munson Drive, Granville, N.Y. 12832 or to the O.E.S. Nursing Scholarship Fund, C/O Grand Chapter Office, 1400 Utica Street, Oriskany, N.Y. 13424.

To leave an online condolence, please visit: angiolillofuneralhome.com.

