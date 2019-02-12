Obituary: Ludrick “Louie” E. Fabian Jr.

G ranville, NY – Ludrick “Louie” E. Fabian Jr. passed away of a broken heart at his home on February 6, 2019.

Louie was born on December 27, 1944 in Granville, NY the son of the late Ludrick and Mary (Godek) Sr.

Lo uie was a 1962 graduate of Granville High School. Upon graduation he worked in his family business, Ludrick E. Fabian and Sons, excavating contractors.

Louie was drafted into the Army in 1965, serving in the Republic of Vietnam in 1966 and 1967, attached to the 11th Armored Calvary Regiment (Black Horse) stationed in Xuan Loc and Chu Lai. He was one of the original six soldiers chosen to implement the Army’s computerization of Quartermaster duties in a combat zone. Later he joined the US Army National Guard in 1979 with the 243rd Medical unit for 10 years until it was disbanded. He then joined the US Naval Reserve for one year, transferring to the US Army National Guard with the 646th Medical Company for five years until it was disbanded. For the next ten years he transferred to the NYS Air National Guard 109th Air Wing. During his time with this unit, he had the honor of serving guard duty at ground zero in 2001. He also served as the DTPAM, the drug testing monitor for the unit. He retired from this unit as a Tech Sergeant in 2004, having served a total of 28 years with the US Military Services. Louie traveled extensively with the military, serving at numerous Army Forts and Posts, Naval Bases, and Air Bases throughout the United States, including Hawaii, California, Tennessee, Las Vegas and abroad in Germany. His favorite tour of all was Lithuania.

He married Barbara Tyler on December 10, 1970 at her family home in North Granville. They lived their entire married life there, raising their children Rick and Tonya.

Louie worked for the NYS Department of Corrections for 30 years, working at Great Meadow, Green Haven, Wyoming and Washington Correctional Facilities. He retired in 2004, working the last 20 years as a Lieutenant. He retired from Washington Correctional Facility. Never one to be idle he found several opportunities to stay busy. He worked at North Country Stone, Autosaver Ford driving cars, and odd jobs with Tom Covino and occasional jobs with Willy Lyng (or maybe that was more telling stories than actually working).

Louie was a past member of the Granville Rescue Squad, Penryhn Engine and Hose Company and North Granville Fire Department.

He loved playing cards, Wally Ball with friends, gardening, hunting and walking. He was an avid reader and enjoyed the Pember Library immensely. But without a doubt, his favorite thing in life was spending time with his children and grandchildren, whom he loved beyond measure.

Louie was predeceased by his parents, an infant daughter Natashia Valeta, a brother Thomas L. Fabian Sr. and a sister Alexandria L. Blais. Most recently he was predeceased by his beloved wife Barbara, on January 13, 2019, which left an enormous void in his life. Survivors are his son Ludrick III and his wife Allison of Middle Granville and their children Emily, Elayna, and Kaiya, and his daughter Tonya and her husband Ken Kistner of Florida and their children Elisha and Malachi. Also left to miss him is his sister-in-law Linda Fabian and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com .

