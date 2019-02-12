Obituary: Thomas S. Eley

T homas S. Eley

Greenwich, NY – Thomas Stockbridge Eley, age 84, passed away at the Albany Stratton VA on Sunday, February 10, 2019, with his family by his side, following a long illness.

Tom was born on March 18, 1934 in Boston, Massachusetts the son of the late Thomas C. and Leontine (Stockbridge) Eley.

He was a sales executive for Gulf Oil for most of his working life. Before that, he served in the United States Army for 13 years. He left the Army with the rank of Captain. Tom served in the Vietnam War, was an advisor in the Mekong Delta and was awarded a Cross of Gallantry with Bronze Star. He attended Norwich University- The Military College of Vermont in Northfield.

Tom and his wife Pauline moved several times over the years, but always made friends and became an active part of any community in which they resided.

Some of Tom’s activities included being a past member of the Henry Hose Fire Dept in Granville, NY, the Kingston Fire Dept in Kingston, NH, and a former Trustee of Rupert United Methodist Church, where he was a member. Tom served on the Battenkill Watershed Council and the Bicentennial Committee in Granville. Tom enjoyed fly fishing and became a member of the West Pawlet Fish and Game. He particularly enjoyed their Fishing Derby. He loved racing sports cars on road courses. He belonged to numerous car clubs and raced at several road courses in Connecticut in addition to racing a Mini Cooper in Nuremburg, Germany. One of his most favorite activities was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his parents. Tom is survived by his loving wife Pauline (Aja) Eley and his five daughters: Liz Kurjiaka (Walter) of Glens Falls, Debbie Bourn (Jim) of Granville, Heidi Cole (Ed) of Florence, Vermont, Karan Petro (Dick) of Granville and Tara Eley of Niskayuna, NY. He was blessed with 11 grandchildren: Sarah (Amy) Michelle (Jason), Thomas, Teresa (Justin), Jordan, Rebekah (Rajat), Buddy (Trisha), Nelson, Rachelle (Richard), Brooks, Nicholas and four great grandchildren: Callon, Kamdyn, Hannah and Emily as well as Amsden and Graelyn, soon to be born. He is also survived by Jim Cramer, his former son-in-law. Tom was also predeceased his sisters Barbara, Leontine and Lois and a step brother Peter.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 1 PM at the Rupert United Methodist Church with the Rev. Tom Atkins officiating. Friends may call on Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 5-7 PM at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY. Burial will be in the Springdale Cemetery in Warehouse Point, CT.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the staff at the Stratton VA in Albany for the compassionate care they gave Tom during his stay. They would also like to thank the Washington County Veterans for the transportation they made available to Pauline so that she could visit Tom.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center, 113 Holland Avenue, Albany, NY12208.

