February 14, 2019

Obituary: James P. Marra Jr.

G ranville, NY – James Patrick Marra, Jr passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital with his family by his side.

James was born in Schenectady, NY on May 4, 1955, the son of the late James Patrick and Ethel Jane (Winchell) Marra, Sr.

He was the first of six children. He was very proud that he and his siblings maintained a close bond throughout their lives.

James was a hard worker. He was a talented carpenter and skilled woodsman. He loved being surrounded by close family and friends. He was a gentleman with a big heart and a kind soul. James was a soft-spoken father who raised his sons with a strong hand that taught them the meaning of love, instilled a strong work ethic, and the importance of family values. For this his sons were grateful.

He was predeceased by his parents, sister Robin Horton, grandson Tanner Marra, nephews Jeremy Jones and Charlie (Chuckie) Marra. He is survived by his loving sons: James Patrick III and his children Kendra and James Patrick Marra IV and Steven Francis Marra and his wife Erin and his children Aleesha, Rebecca and Steven Marra. He will be missed by his siblings Jane Jones (Paul), Timothy Marra (Sue), Charlie Marra (Lynn), Lee Joy Ferguson (Charlie), and his nieces and nephews Kimberly Moore (Scott) and their children Hailey Godette and Cason Moore, Heather Johnson (Eric) and their children Katie Carney and Morgan, Jayson Martelle (Rachel) and their children Elizabeth, Ryan, Isabella, Jace, Liam, Crystal Bennett (Chris) and their children CJ, Aiden and Julianne and James McFarren and his daughter Lily.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 1 PM at the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY. A gathering will follow at the home of Paul and Jane Jones.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome. com

