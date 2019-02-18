Obituary: Kenneth J. McKee

K enneth J. McKee (Beefer), went into the arms of the Lord on February 11, 2019. He died unexpectedly at his place of employment in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Kenneth wa s born on March 25, 1960 in Whitehall, New York. He is the son of the late Kenneth M. McKee and is survived by his mother Beverly McKee; son Joseph McKee; daughters Cynthia Brock and Amy Cullinan; grandchildren Aiden and Emma; siblings Kevin (Linda) McKee, Joyce (Arthur) Maroun, Rebecca (Matthew) Rocque, Florence (William) Bourgeois; and nieces Julia, Savannah and Brielle.

Ken graduated from Whitehall Senior High in 1978 and Clarkson University in 1982 where he graduated with a full degree in engineering.

Moving forward, Kenneth dedicated his career of twenty-five years to Raytheon, an aerospace company focusing on defense, civil government and cyber security solutions.

Kenneth was married to Tresa McKee for 32 years, having three children and two grandchildren. He was a loving father and grandfather. He loved spoiling them. The Chicago Cubs and Syracuse Orangemen were his fun times.

Beefer can and will always be remembered as a hardworking man, and always putting the needs of his family before his.

He most surely and truly will be missed.

There will be a memorial service held in Whitehall, N.Y. later this summer, as this was his request to be brought home.

