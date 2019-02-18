February 18, 2019

Obituary: Kenneth J. McKee

K enneth J. McKee (Beefer), went into the arms of the Lord on February 11, 2019. He died unexpectedly at his place of employment in Ft. Worth, Texas.

Kenneth was born on March 25, 1960 in Whitehall, New York. He is the son of the late Kenneth M. McKee and is survived by his mother Beverly McKee; son Joseph McKee; daughters Cynthia Brock and Amy Cullinan; grandchildren Aiden and Emma; siblings Kevin (Linda) McKee, Joyce (Arthur) Maroun, Rebecca (Matthew) Rocque, Florence (William) Bourgeois; and nieces Julia, Savannah and Brielle.

Ken graduated from Whitehall Senior High in 1978 and Clarkson University in 1982 where he graduated with a full degree in engineering.

Moving forward, Kenneth dedicated his career of twenty-five years to Raytheon, an aerospace company focusing on defense, civil government and cyber security solutions.

Kenneth was married to Tresa McKee for 32 years, having three children and two grandchildren. He was a loving father and grandfather. He loved spoiling them. The Chicago Cubs and Syracuse Orangemen were his fun times.

Beefer can and will always be remembered as a hardworking man, and always putting the needs of his family before his.

He most surely and truly will be missed.

There will be a memorial service held in Whitehall, N.Y.  later this summer, as this was his request to be brought home.

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
February 18, 2019

Obituary: Kenneth J. McKee

Ken McKee obit photo

Kenneth J. McKee (Beefer), went into the arms of the Lord on February 11, 2019. He died unexpectedly at his […]

February 18, 2019

Obituary: John R. Sparano Sr.

John Sparano obit photo

John R. Sparano Sr., 87, a lifelong resident of Whitehall, passed away into the arms of the Lord Friday, Feb. […]

February 15, 2019

North Country Freepress – 02/15/19

FreePress_2_15_19.pdf-web.pdf
February 15, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 02/15/19

Lakes_2_15_19.pdf-web.pdf
February 14, 2019

Obituary: James P. Marra Jr.

James P Marra Jr obit photo

Granville, NY – James Patrick Marra, Jr passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital with his […]

February 12, 2019

Obituary: Ludrick “Louie” E. Fabian Jr.

Louie Fabian obit photo

Granville, NY – Ludrick “Louie” E. Fabian Jr. passed away of a broken heart at his home on February 6, […]

February 12, 2019

Obituary: Thomas S. Eley

Thomas S. Eley Greenwich, NY – Thomas Stockbridge Eley, age 84, passed away at the Albany Stratton VA on Sunday, […]

February 8, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 02/08/19

Lakes_2_8_19.pdf-web.pdf
February 8, 2019

North Country Freepress – 02/08/19

FreePress_2_8_19.pdf-web.pdf
February 7, 2019

Obituary: Lynne Margaret Mason-Hayes

Lynne Margaret Mason-Hayes obit photo

Lynne Margaret Mason-Hayes Wells, VT – Lynne Margaret Mason-Hayes, age 75, passed away with her family by her side, on February […]

February 7, 2019

518 Wheels – 02/07/19

518 Wheels 2_8_19.pdf-web.pdf
February 6, 2019

Obituary: Linda A. Angiolillo

Linda Angiolillo obit photo do not crop

Granville – Linda A. Angiolillo, 71, of Granville, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 following […]