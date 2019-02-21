Obituary: John “Sonny” Greenwood, Jr.

W hitehall-John “Sonny” Greenwood, Jr. 86, passed away unexpectedly on February 18, 2019, at his home on County Route 10, Whitehall NY. He was born in Whitehall on June 6, 1932, the son of the late John and Charlotte (Lamphere) Gree nwood Sr.

Sonny loved playing his music on his guitar, either with his friends or by himself. He played in a band for many years, playing at many square dances and loved to play country songs. In his early years he was a Washington County Deputy Sheriff and the Chief of Police for the Village of Whitehall. After his retirement from law enforcement he worked for Whitehall Plywood as a log buyer, retiring after many years. He was a life member of the Whitehall BPO Elks Lodge 1491 and the Masonic Temple, where he belonged to the motorcycle club with the Shriners.

Besides his parents he was predeceased by his wife of 60 years Shirley and his daughter Sheila. He is survived by his children; Sharron (Fred) Crouch of Granville NY, Pamela (Ken) Williams of Rupert VT, John (Christina) Greenwood of Whitehall N.Y. and Dorothy Rozell of Whitehall NY; his grandchildren; Jeromie Charpentier, Valerie Charpentier, Abdur Rozell, Harold Williams, David Rozell, Cindy Williams, and Jeromie Greenwood. He also has several great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister Jeanne Brown. Last but not least he leaves his dog and best friend Sophie, and his cat Kitter.

Family and friends may call from 11:30am to 1:30pm on Friday February 22, 2019 at the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 2:00pm on Friday February 22, 2019 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church in Whitehall, with Rev. Rendell Torres Pastor officiating. Interment will be held in the spring in the Greenmount Cemetery.

The Whitehall BPO Elks 1491 will conduct a Lodge of Sorrow at 1:15pm on Friday at the Funeral Home.

