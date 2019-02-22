Obituary: John P. Pacyna

J ohn Paul Pacyna, 81, of Poultney, Vermont, died on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Rutland Regional Medical Center.

He was born on February 6, 1938, in Poultney, Vermont, the son of Anthony Pacyna, Sr and Anna (Susalka) Pacyna. He graduated from Poultney High School in 1957 and served as a member of the U.S. Army from 1961-3, with an additional four years of service as a member of the Army Reserves. He worked for 38 years at Telescope Casual Furniture in Granville, New York.

He married Barbara Tuthill in Chatham, New York on November 16, 1963.

He is survived by her, his beloved wife of 56 years, and two children, Deborah Street (married to Glenn) of Andover, Massachusetts and Edward Pacyna (Shannon), Marina, Kyra, Macie of Lake Luzerne, NY. He is also survived by his two beautiful granddaugthers, Jaime Street and Ashley Pacyna, as well as his brother Anthony Pacyna, Jr. of Poultney, VT and two sisters, Doris Hicks of Glenville, New York and Patricia Reeves of Mount Juliet, TN. He was a beloved uncle of eighteen nieces and nephews.

John was an active member of St. Raphael Parish in Poultney. He loved deer hunting, ice fishing and is well-known for his homemade goodies, especially his dill pickles. His vegetable garden was his pride and joy, and he loved to watch Boston sports—the Celtics, the Red Sox and the Patriots.

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Raphael Parish on Monday, February 25th, 2019 at 11:00 AM, immediately followed by a celebration of life at the Parish Center.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John’s name to the St. Raphael Parish Roof Fund, Main Street, Poultney, VT 05764

