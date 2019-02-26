Obituary: Jillian M. King

C omstock, NY- Jillian Marie King, 30, of Comstock and formerly of Whitehall, NY died unexpectedly of Sepsis on Friday February 22, 2019 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center in Rutland, VT.

She was born on March 9, 1988 at Rutland Regional Medical Center, Rutland Vermont the daughter of Timothy

and Helen “Chip” (Bruno) Alexander.

Ms. King played Varsity softball, participated in Dolphins synchronized swimming team graduating from the Whitehall High School and WSWHE Boces School of Cosmetology in 2006.

She was employed for several years as a salon manager-Cosmetologist. She was also employed at Telescope, Red Top Dairy for Kenny Thomas, Chapman’s Store, UPS and most recently at Westminster Cracker in Rutland, VT always a hard worker at whatever she attempted.

Jillian enjoyed raising her children, traveling to stock car races at tracks all over the north east to watch her Uncle Mike race. Riding on tractors, doing field work with Travis, snowmobiling and most recently attending truck and tractor pulls with close friend Dan Bailey. As well as spending summers at Lake Bomoseen with her extended family and outside by her pool soaking up the sun.

Survivors include her daughter Alivia Mason, her son Calin Mason, her parents of Whitehall, NY, her sisters, Katie King and husband Richard of Bridport, VT, Marissa and Grace Alexander both of Whitehall, NY, Grandmother Barbara Alexander of Castleton, a niece Isabella, many Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and dear friends.

She was predeceased by her companion Travis Mason in 2018, her maternal grandparents Alice Bruno in 1995, and John Bruno in 1998, her paternal grandfather James Alexander in 2014 and Pat King and John and Janey (King) Flynn

Friends may call from 4pm until 7pm on Friday March 1, 2019 at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main St, Fair Haven, VT. Funeral services will be 11AM Saturday at the Funeral Home.

Burial will be at a later date in the Cedar Grove Cemetery in Fair Haven.

