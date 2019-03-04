Obituary: John James Farrell

J ohn J. Farrell

Granville, NY- John James Farrell, age 91, passed away at the Slate Valley Center in North Granville following a brief illness.

John was born June 23, 1927 in Glens Falls, the son of the late John Henry Farrell and Doris McGinn of Glens Falls.

John was the oldest of 7 children. At an early age, even before finishing high school, John took on the role of supporting his mother and siblings after his father passed away. He started working for Judge George and Alma Enfield and later Edward and Kit Locke, as a hired hand on the Enfield/Locke Farm located on County Route 17 in Fort Ann. John maintained the 400-acre farm from the mid-1940’s to the mid 1980’s. He starting farming with a team of horses to perform field work. He saw the transformation of modern-day machinery to work the fields and milk the cows. Back in the day when the neighborhood kids stacked hay wagons, you could hear John say “you could square dance on that load of hay.” John took great pride in his work and loved farming.

In 1986, John moved to Granville and resided at Holbrook’s Adult Home on Mettowee Street. He could be found many afternoons on Columbus Street working for Evie Tatko or watching a little league game from the top of the hill. John made the move from Mettowee Street to North Street when the new building was built for Holbrook’s Adult Home. In total, he was a resident there for 27 years. He was the last resident who originally moved in when the adult home opened in 1992. While there he also enjoyed helping with the lawn, playing ring toss, and watching WWE wrestling.

He is predeceased by 5 siblings: Bessie White, William, Clifford, Herbert and Charles Farrell. He is survived by his youngest sister Shirley Lester of North Carolina and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at the Holbrook Adult Home on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 2:30. He will be laid to rest at West Glens Falls Cemetery with his mother Doris McGinn Jarvis.

Robert M King Funeral Home in Granville was entrusted with John’s arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com

