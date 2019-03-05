Obituary: Clifford “Buddy” LaRose

W hitehall-Clifford “Buddy” LaRose of 1681 Hatch Hill Rd, Whitehall, NY passed into the loving arms of the Lord on Sunday, March 3, 2019. He was lovingly surrounded by those closest to him.

Clifford was born the son of late John G. LaRose and Marion Grant LaRose in Providence, RI on January 22, 1961. He was the third child of two wonderful parents.

Clifford married his high school sweetheart, Annie Prieur LaRose on June 7, 1980. Right out of high school he became an apprentice for refrigeration technician working for Claire Mashak. He also attended night school for two years receiving his master electrician’s license.

Clifford worked very hard all his life with the two jobs he enjoyed. After thirty three years of service he retired from the Washington County Sheriff’s department as a Sergeant. At the time of his death, he was still employed with DeLaval Dairy Equipment in Argyle, NY. He loved his dairy job and all the farmers. He took so much pride in his work.

Clifford’s entire world was his loving wife, Annie. He enjoyed spending time with her watching his favorite Audie Murphy movies. He adored his animals; they were like his children (St. Bernard, Delilah, and toy Poodle, Sophie).

Clifford was preceded in death by his parents, John (2014) and Marion (2012) from Whitehall, NY., sister, Ellen Jean LaRose (1968) Rhode Island, sister, Donna Lee LaRose Emond (2007) Mississippi.

Clifford is survived by his loving wife, Annie Prieur LaRose, of 37 years. Three aunts, Ann LaRose and Dot LaRose both of Whitehall, NY, and Evelyn Poy of Warwick, RI. His loving sister in-law, Judy Masse and Paul Petith whom he loved like a brother. He has many nieces and nephews from Vermont, Ohio, Mississippi, and Alabama (most especially those who loved him most: Heather, Greg, Lizzy, Vicky, Peter, Cathy, David, and Susie).

The family would like to extend a special thank you for the loving care of Dr. Joseph C. Mihindu. Also Nicole Molinero from the Glens Falls Hospital who have been especially kind.

At Clifford’s request, there will be no calling hours (he was a very private person). The burial will take place in May 2019 at Our Lady of Angels cemetery followed by a reception at his 2nd home to be announced at a later date at 1695 Hatch Hill Rd in Whitehall, NY. 12887.

