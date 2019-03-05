Obituary: David R. Towne

G ranville, NY – David R. Towne, 74, of Granville died unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

Born June 10, 1944 in Granville, he was the son of William & Leona (Baldwin) Towne who both predeceased him.

David was also predeceased by his twin brother Daniel who died at birth, and several aunts and uncles.

David worked for the New York State Department of Transportation right out of high school until he took early retirement to help care for his ailing mother.

He is survived by his brother William (Gloria) Towne of Greenwich, his cat Midnight, his aunts Eunice Towne of Queensbury, Evelyn Towne of Granville, and Evelyn Baldwin of Granville. He is survived as well by his nephews and niece, Kevin (Lisa) Towne, Karen (Hiliberto) Medina & Kyle (Ruth) Towne, all of Greenwich, and their children, Jillian Towne (Michael Varraso), Colton Towne, Michael Towne, Everette Miller Jr., Courtney Towne, Eric Miller, Ethan Miller, & Vann Towne, as well as several cousins.

David enjoyed getting together with family, going out to eat, and especially spending time with Midnight.

Per David’s wishes a private funeral service was held on Friday, February 22, 2019. Burial will be in the spring at the Mettowee Cemetery in Granville.

Memorial donations should be made to the Humane Society of New York.

Arrangements were made by Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY.

