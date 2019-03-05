Obituary: Jeremy Matthew Graves

J eremy Matthew Graves, 33 of Whitehall and Queensbury, NY passed away unexpectedly on Thursday February 28, 2019.

Born November 3, 1985 in Cambridge, NY, he was the son of

Christina Graves-Sumner of Whitehall and Timothy Phillips of Fort Edward.

In his younger years he enjoyed little league in Fort Edward, where he was nicknamed Gravens. He also wrestled and played football in Whitehall. Thus, sharing his skills with his siblings and children. As he grew, gaining numerous close friends along the way, Jeremy had a strong passion for hunting, fishing and anything outdoors. His current real love was building/crafting wooden items.

Jeremy met his true love (on POF) Sue Bye in 2012. They were married on October 24, 2015 and began their journey of life together, with three amazing children Lance, Faith and Meela. Unfortunately, the journey was ended too soon and left to cherish his memory are his immediate family, extended families and many close friends.

Jeremy will be survived by his beautiful wife Sue, his children Lance Matthew, Faith Marie and Meela Yun. He is also survived by his parents Christina Graves-Sumner (Johnny Greenwood) of Whitehall and Timothy & Suzanne Phillips of Fort Edward. His siblings Joseph Phillips of Warrensburg, Justin Phillips (Eleske DeGroff) of Whitehall, Jennifer Phillips of Whitehall, Courtney Phillips of Fort Edward and Colby Phillips of

Fort Edward. His maternal grandparents Ronald & Diana Boisclair of Fort Edward. His paternal grandmother Penny Phillips of Queensbury. His In-laws John & Chong Bye of Guilderland. His brother-in-law Jhon Bye of Guilderland. His nieces and nephews; Madison, Chloe, Carriella, Henlee, William, Jace and Elanna. He has numerousGreat Aunts, Great Uncles, Aunts and Uncles and cousins. But most of all his very close and special friends.

Jeremy is predeceased by his maternal great grandparents Ed & Lorraine Dickenson, paternal grandfather, Larry Phillips, paternal great grandparents Henry & Mary Phillips and Carol Cummings and a special Uncle BJ Phillips.

Calling hours to celebrate Jeremy’s life will take place from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Jillson Funeral Home, 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY.

Funeral services will be conducted at the conclusion of the calling hours. Pastor Kevin Gebo of the Truthville Baptist Church has graciously offered to conduct such services.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

“They say there is a reason, they say that time will heal, but neither time nor reason will change the way I feel. For no-one knows the heartache that lies behind our smiles. No-one knows how many times we have broken down and cried. We want to tell you something so there won’t be any doubt you’re so wonderful to think of but it’s so hard to be without. Love you bunches Jeremy Matthew – watch over us now and don’t ever forget how truly special you were to each and every one of us.”

