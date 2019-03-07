March 7, 2019
Whitehall-Clifford “Buddy” LaRose of 1681 Hatch Hill Rd, Whitehall, NY passed into the loving arms of the Lord on Sunday, […]
Jeremy Matthew Graves, 33 of Whitehall and Queensbury, NY passed away unexpectedly on Thursday February 28, 2019. Born November 3, […]
Granville, NY – David R. Towne, 74, of Granville died unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Born June […]
John J. Farrell Granville, NY- John James Farrell, age 91, passed away at the Slate Valley Center in North Granville […]
Comstock, NY- Jillian Marie King, 30, of Comstock and formerly of Whitehall, NY died unexpectedly of Sepsis on Friday February […]
John Paul Pacyna, 81, of Poultney, Vermont, died on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Rutland Regional Medical Center. He was […]