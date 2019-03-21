Obituary: Robert C. Winters

G ansevoort- Robert C. Winters 85, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, passed into the arms of Jesus, on March 17, 2019, at the Saratoga Hospital. He was born in Whitehall on March 8, 1934 the son of the late Charles and Anne (Jones) Winters.

He was a graduate of Whitehall High School where he was a star athlete. After high school he served in the US Army during the Korean War. Upon his discharge he started his employment at the Imperial-Hercules and then Ciba-Geigy plant in Glens Falls. After the plant closed he worked at Degussa. He retired to Gansevoort where he greatly enjoyed attending his grand-children’s and Great Grand-children’s sporting events. His distinctive baritone yells of encouragement (Go ‘Toga, Give it a rip!) will echo over the playing fields and the ice for a very long time. Bob also delighted in the times he spent fishing and boating with his brother, Harry. Although he is now safe and at peace with the Lord, Bob will be sorely missed by his loved ones and friends.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by his wife Bernice and his daughter Corky. His loved ones include: Brother, Harry Winters and wife, Marie; daughters Linda Young, Cheri Capron, Barbara Wacker, Terri Sue Winters; son, Robert Winters. Grandchildren, Corrie Delnicki, Shennon and Janson Capron, Rebecca, Kevin, Christopher and Matthew Wacker, Daniel, Nicholas and Sarah Winters; Great-Grandchildren Joshua David, Luke, and Elizabeth Delnicki, Degan, Kylie, and Jaylin Capron, Cassandra and Chelsea Espeseth, and Declan Wacker.

There will be no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00am on Friday March 22, 2019 at the Our Lady of Hope Roman Catholic Church, Skene Street, Whitehall, NY with the Reverend Rendell Torres, Pastor officiating. A spring internment will be held in the Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Whitehall with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob’s name to your charity of choice or any of the following; Saratoga Youth Hockey (www.syhi.org), Saratoga Springs Little League (www.saratogaspringslittleleague.org), St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org)

Online condolences may be left at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.