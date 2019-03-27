March 27, 2019

Obituary: Eleanor “Elly” Clark

E leanor “Elly” Clark 91, died Thursday March 14, 2019, at her residence, after a period of failing health.

She was born Aug. 23, 1927, in Staten Island, New York, the daughter of Angelo and Theresa (Brocato) Spadaro.

She graduated high school, attended the Fashion Institute in Bronx, New York, and studied Physical Education.

She was married to the late Thomas P. Clark, an N.Y.P.D. officer and detective, for over 50 years. They were married in Staten Island. They then moved to Brooklyn’s Crown Heights, within blocks of Ebbets Field Stadium, home of the Brooklyn Dodgers.

Mrs. Clark worked for many years as an occasional floor manager at a popular and fashionable women’s clothing store, Loehmann’s. She painted several oil paintings early on in life. Her and her husband bought two houses. She did the gardening, planting numerous flowers and bushes. Mrs. Clark was involved in renovating the home’s interior with her husband and children. She also refurbished antique furniture.

While in high school she participated in marching band, then later on she belonged to ice skating clubs.

She enjoyed vacation on Lake St. Catherine and in Poultney, was a member of the Women’s Guild at St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, Young at Heart Club and Rescue Squad thrift store.

Survivors include her children, Thomas J. Clark, of Poultney; Patricia A. Clark Davidson, of Brooklyn, New York, and her sister, Jean Brown, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Thomas P. Clark who died in 2002 and her sisters Anne and  Mildred.

Burial will be at a later date in Poultney Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Poultney Young at Heart Club at 206 Furnace St., Poultney, VT 05764.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home.

For online condolences, visit  www.robertsaubinfuneralhome.com

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
March 27, 2019

Obituary: Eleanor “Elly” Clark

Eleanor Clark obit

Eleanor “Elly” Clark 91, died Thursday March 14, 2019, at her residence, after a period of failing health. She was […]

March 26, 2019

Obituary: Ray Greenwood

Greenwood, Ray obit

Whitehall-Ray J. Greenwood, 91, of Whitehall, NY peacefully passed away on Saturday March 23, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital. Ray […]

March 22, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 03/22/19

Lakes_3_22_19.pdf-web.pdf
March 22, 2019

North Country Freepress – 03/22/19

FreePress_3_22_19.pdf-web.pdf
March 21, 2019

Classifieds 03/21/19

Classifides 3_20_19.pdf-web.pdf
March 21, 2019

518 Wheels – 03/21/19

518 Wheels 3_22_19.pdf-web.pdf
March 21, 2019

Obituary: Robert C. Winters

Gansevoort- Robert C. Winters 85, beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend, passed into the arms of Jesus, on March 17, 2019, […]

March 18, 2019

Obituary: Joan Doty

Joan Doty obit photo

Whitehall-Joan Doty age 81 passed away peacefully March 12, 2019. She was born January 28, 1938 in Whitehall, NY to […]

March 15, 2019

North Country Freepress – 03/15/19

FreePress_3_15_19.pdf-web.pdf
March 15, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 03/15/19

Lakes 3-15-19.pdf-web.pdf
March 15, 2019

Lakes Classifieds – 03/15/19

Lakes Classifieds 3-15-19.pdf-web.pdf
March 14, 2019

Classifieds 03/14/19

classifides 3_13_19.pdf-web.pdf