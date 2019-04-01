Obituary: Francis R. (Rudy) Golden

G ranville-Francis R (Rudy) Golden 73, passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Nemia Tumaque Golden, three stepsons, Arwin and wife, Jacqueline, John, and Glenn, and two step-grandchildren, Mia and Adrian Holmes; three brothers, Joseph, Allan, and Timothy Golden.

He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Eleanor (Ingleston) Golden.

A Graveside service with full military honors will be conducted by Whitehall American Legion Post 83 in the Greenmount Cemetery in Whitehall, at a time to be announced.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

Read more in this week's Times in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.