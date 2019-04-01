April 1, 2019

Obituary: Francis R. (Rudy) Golden

G ranville-Francis R (Rudy) Golden 73, passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Nemia Tumaque Golden, three stepsons, Arwin and wife, Jacqueline, John, and Glenn, and two step-grandchildren, Mia and Adrian Holmes; three brothers, Joseph, Allan, and Timothy Golden.

He is predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Eleanor (Ingleston) Golden.

A Graveside service with full military honors will be conducted by Whitehall American Legion Post 83 in the Greenmount Cemetery in Whitehall, at a time to be announced.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com

 

 

