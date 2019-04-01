April 1, 2019

Obituary: Gertrude F. Glasier

O gdensburg, NY – Gertrude F. Glasier died on February 15, 2019 at Riverledge Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Ogdensburg, New York after a long illness.

She was born on June 18, 1928 in Hebron, New York the daughter of Mark and Hazel (DeKalb) Glasier.

Trudy was a graduate of Granville High School and the Albany Teacher’s College (now SUNY Albany). She received a MS degree from Oneonta Teacher’s College and taught elementary school for many years.

She is survived by her sister Marion Glasier Barnes and Evelyn Glasier Ginter, and a brother Wendell Glasier. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews as well as great grand nieces and nephews.

Her service will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY

 

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.

About Krystle Morey

View all posts by Krystle Morey
April 1, 2019

Obituary: Francis R. (Rudy) Golden

Granville-Francis R (Rudy) Golden 73, passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Nemia Tumaque […]

April 1, 2019

Obituary: James Patrick Madine

James Patrick Madine obit photo

It is with immeasurable grief that we must inform our friends and family of the departure of James Patrick Madine, […]

April 1, 2019

Obituary: Gertrude F. Glasier

Ogdensburg, NY – Gertrude F. Glasier died on February 15, 2019 at Riverledge Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Ogdensburg, […]

April 1, 2019

Obituary: Shirley A. Sumner

Shirley A. Sumner obit photo

Poultney, Vt. – Shirley A. Sumner, 80, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Poultney on Thursday evening, March 28, […]

March 29, 2019

North Country Freepress – 03/29/19

FreePress_3_29_19.pdf-web.pdf
March 29, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 03/29/19

Lakes_3-29-19.pdf-web.pdf
March 28, 2019

518 Wheels – 03/28/19

518 Wheels 3_29_19.pdf-web.pdf
March 28, 2019

Classifieds 03/28/19

Classifides 3_27_19.pdf-web.pdf
March 27, 2019

Obituary: Eleanor “Elly” Clark

Eleanor Clark obit

Eleanor “Elly” Clark 91, died Thursday March 14, 2019, at her residence, after a period of failing health. She was […]

March 26, 2019

Obituary: Ray Greenwood

Greenwood, Ray obit

Whitehall-Ray J. Greenwood, 91, of Whitehall, NY peacefully passed away on Saturday March 23, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital. Ray […]

March 22, 2019

Lakes Region Freepress – 03/22/19

Lakes_3_22_19.pdf-web.pdf
March 22, 2019

North Country Freepress – 03/22/19

FreePress_3_22_19.pdf-web.pdf