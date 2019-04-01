Obituary: Gertrude F. Glasier

O gdensburg, NY – Gertrude F. Glasier died on February 15, 2019 at Riverledge Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Ogdensburg, New York after a long illness.

She was born on June 18, 1928 in Hebron, New York the daughter of Mark and Hazel (DeKalb) Glasier.

Trudy was a graduate of Granville High School and the Albany Teacher’s College (now SUNY Albany). She received a MS degree from Oneonta Teacher’s College and taught elementary school for many years.

She is survived by her sister Marion Glasier Barnes and Evelyn Glasier Ginter, and a brother Wendell Glasier. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and grand nephews as well as great grand nieces and nephews.

Her service will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert M King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY

