Obituary: James Patrick Madine

I t is with immeasurable grief that we must inform our friends and family of the departure of James Patrick Madine, Saturday, March 30th, 2019.

On that beautiful afternoon, James began his final journey with a cup of coffee in his hand, looking out on the day with a warm smile on his face. He did not suffer any pain, but left us peacefully.

It is important for us all to remember the joy and love he shared with all he met. So many of us have a piece of him forever in our hearts.

If he had the pleasure of passing time with you; then maybe, somewhere in your home; on a coffee table, a bookshelf, a mantle, a counter top, or a bureau; there is a moment of time, forever present, gifted to you by Jim.

We hope that when you come across one of these gifts, you remember Jim; behind the camera, asking you to move closer to someone or directing you to smile. Remember how you felt when he gave you that moment, lovingly framed in a manner that always seemed to express the perfect sentiment.

James loved to travel. He was always excited about the people he might meet. Whether it was a photo, a two-dollar bill, an amaryllis, a light up bauble for a child, or some other small kindness; he left a piece of himself with everyone he met.

He believed that life was about the love you give and he loved without limit, condition, or reservation. Every life he touched, every smile that was returned, added to the love in his heart. He adored us all: friends, family, wife, children, grandchildren.

He did not wish for anyone to be sad. We all know that is utterly impossible. We will, so many of us, mourn the absence of his smile, his hugs, his strength, his kind words. Then we will see that photo, that amaryllis, that two-dollar bill, that toy; and we will smile, and remember…

James Patrick Madine

May 31st, 1945 – March 30th 2019 South Granville – The tan house that used to be the red house, around the bend on Rt. 149. Viewing to be held Thursday, April 4th from 5:00pm to 9:00pm.

R. Stutzmann & Son Funeral Home

Queens Village, NY 11428 Services to be conducted Friday, April 5th at 10:45am

Our Lady of Lourdes Church

Queens Village, NY 11428

Comments

comments

Read more in this week's Sentinel in newsstands now or click here to read right now with our e-edition.