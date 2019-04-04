Classifieds 04/04/19

April 4, 2019

April 4, 2019

April 2, 2019

Obituary: Catherine “Kay” McLauglin

Catherine McLaughlin obit photo

Whitehall-Catherine “Kay” McLauglin 90, of Broadway, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 1st  after a long illness.  Born […]

April 1, 2019

Obituary: Francis R. (Rudy) Golden

Granville-Francis R (Rudy) Golden 73, passed away unexpectedly on March 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Nemia Tumaque […]

April 1, 2019

Obituary: James Patrick Madine

James Patrick Madine obit photo

It is with immeasurable grief that we must inform our friends and family of the departure of James Patrick Madine, […]

April 1, 2019

Obituary: Gertrude F. Glasier

Ogdensburg, NY – Gertrude F. Glasier died on February 15, 2019 at Riverledge Health Care and Rehabilitation Center in Ogdensburg, […]

April 1, 2019

Obituary: Shirley A. Sumner

Shirley A. Sumner obit photo

Poultney, Vt. – Shirley A. Sumner, 80, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Poultney on Thursday evening, March 28, […]

March 29, 2019

March 29, 2019

March 29, 2019

March 28, 2019

March 28, 2019

March 27, 2019

Obituary: Eleanor “Elly” Clark

Eleanor Clark obit

Eleanor “Elly” Clark 91, died Thursday March 14, 2019, at her residence, after a period of failing health. She was […]